Inspire Development Centers Moves 26 Facilities to Coram AI After Costs Become Unsustainable

Nonprofit early childhood education provider keeps its existing cameras, cuts vendor lock-in, and manages every campus from a single interface

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inspire Development Centers, a nonprofit early childhood education provider operating 26 campuses on state and federal funding, has replaced the video security platform across all of its locations after renewal pricing outpaced what its budget could absorb. The organization deployed technology from Coram AI , a Sunnyvale-based video security company, and retained the cameras it already owned.Inspire's operating budgets are set by state and federal funding and stay largely flat year to year, a structure that left little room for escalating vendor costs. The organization had previously used Verkada."The price was really spiraling out of control. They were not sustainable," said Jason Gibbons, IT Director at Inspire Development Centers. "We don't have unlimited budgets. We have to be smart about what we have."Cost was not the only factor. According to Gibbons, the prior system limited the IT team's use of the open-source tools it relies on, and the renewal process grew adversarial. "The sales pressure was extremely high," he said. "It felt like used car sales after a while."Gibbons said hardware flexibility drove the decision. "We use a lot of open-source stuff very intentionally, so we're not locked into an ecosystem," he said. "We really like the fact you guys are hardware agnostic."Inspire installed one on-premise server per campus — 26 in total — and connected its existing cameras rather than replacing them. "When we added the Coram server, it detected our existing cameras and added them," Gibbons said, describing the process as straightforward for a multi-location deployment.Since the rollout, the organization manages all 26 campuses from a single interface and enabled system-wide audio recording during deployment. Gibbons said facial recognition accuracy improved over the previous system."Schools shouldn't have to choose between security and budget stability," said Ashesh Jain, CEO and co-founder of Coram AI. "Inspire had good cameras and a capable IT team. They needed a platform that worked with both instead of forcing a rip-and-replace."About Coram AICoram AI is a video security platform that works with cameras from any manufacturer, allowing organizations to add AI-powered search, alerts, and multi-site management to existing infrastructure. The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. More information is available at coram.ai.

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