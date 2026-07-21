Charles Schwab Bank’s Jocelyn Jones Joins Rising Tide Capital’s Board of Trustees

Rising Tide Capital Trustee Jocelyn Jones

Jones brings more than 20 years of financial services experience, inclusive leadership and community engagement to support RTC’s work advancing entrepreneurship

Entrepreneurship has been part of my family’s story, and I understand both the promise it holds and the barriers entrepreneurs face. I look forward to contributing my experience...” — Jocelyn Jones

JERSEY CITY , NJ, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising Tide Capital today announced the appointment of Jocelyn Jones to its Board, adding an operations, governance support, and community engagement leader with more than 20 years of experience in highly regulated financial services environments.Jones has built her career by partnering with senior leaders across governance processes, strategic initiatives, cross-functional coordination, operational decision-making, stakeholder engagement, and enterprise workflow improvement. Her professional background spans executive operations, client engagement, implementation support, quality control, conference and event management, and internal process transformation.“Jocelyn brings lived understanding, professional discipline, and community-centered leadership that aligns closely with Rising Tide Capital’s mission,” said Dr. Joynicole Martinez, CEO & President of Rising Tide Capital. “Her financial services experience, governance perspective, and authentic commitment to economic mobility will be valuable assets as we continue to help entrepreneurs build resilient businesses, stronger families, and thriving local communities.”In addition to her professional experience, Jones serves as National Board Co-Chair of GLOBE, Schwab’s employee resource group with more than 3,500 members across a 16-chapter network in the United States and internationally. In that role, she provides strategic direction, governance support, financial oversight, and leadership development, helping advance multicultural awareness and strengthen connections among employees, clients, and communities.Jones also serves as a regional Community Ambassador, partnering with nonprofit organizations to mobilize volunteers, build local relationships, and support community-based initiatives. She has been recognized for inclusive leadership and community engagement, including volunteer leadership and employee resource group impact.“I am honored to join Rising Tide Capital’s Board and support an organization whose mission aligns with my commitment to community empowerment, inclusive economic growth, and entrepreneurship,” said Jocelyn Jones. “Entrepreneurship has been part of my family’s story, and I understand both the promise it holds and the barriers entrepreneurs face. I look forward to contributing my experience in governance, financial services, leadership, and community engagement to help advance Rising Tide Capital’s impact.”Jones’ appointment reflects Rising Tide Capital’s continued focus on strengthening its board by bringing in leaders with professional expertise, community commitment, and an authentic understanding of the entrepreneurs RTC serves. During the board review process, Jones was recognized for her strategic thinking, collaborative leadership, commitment to economic mobility, and passion for supporting underserved communities.Jones is based in Jersey City. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Communication from Arizona State University and studied marketing at St. Thomas Aquinas College. She is also active in her faith community, serving as Multimedia Member and Ministry Treasurer at Community Baptist Church of Englewood.Rising Tide Capital is a Jersey City-based national nonprofit dedicated to transforming lives and communities through entrepreneurship. Through business education, coaching, community partnerships, and access to capital, Rising Tide Capital helps individuals start and grow strong businesses that strengthen families, neighborhoods, and local economies.

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