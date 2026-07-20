Law360: Kalshi Must Face Expanded Mass. Gaming Suit, Judge Says

By Julie Manganis ( June 30, 2026, 3:33 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts' attorney general may amend a lawsuit alleging KalshiEX flouts state sports betting rules to add claims that the platform allowed residents under 21 to gamble and committed other violations of state law, a judge said Tuesday....

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