Dispel Joins FedRAMP® Marketplace, Fast-Tracking FedRAMP 20x Certification for Government Zero Trust Access

Dispel Zero Trust Engine for Government is now listed on the FedRAMP® Marketplace, advancing toward FedRAMP 20x Class C Certification.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dispel, the leader in Secure Remote Access (SRA) for Operational Technology (OT), today announced that Dispel Zero Trust Engine for Government is now listed on the FedRAMP® Marketplace , advancing toward FedRAMP 20x Certification.In 2026, FedRAMP introduced FedRAMP 20x, a modernized authorization model built on measurable Key Security Indicators (KSIs) rather than narrative control documentation, now governed by FedRAMP's Consolidated Rules of 2026. FedRAMP's Phase 3 rollout initially supports three certification classes: Class A, Class B for Low-impact workloads, and Class C, available now and designed for “cloud services that provide common enterprise services that are likely to be used in systems across an entire agency or that provide important government services.” Class D, covering the High-impact level, is planned for FedRAMP's Phase 4.Dispel's FedRAMP 20x progress reflects a broader strategy: building compliance instrumentation directly into the Dispel Zero Trust Engine platform, so security posture is measured continuously rather than documented periodically. Dispel is one of just 34 organizations initially participating in the FedRAMP 20x program, reflecting the rigor and early-mover commitment the modernized authorization model demands. As Dispel advances through the 20x assurance classes, agencies gain a faster, more transparent path to adopting Dispel Zero Trust Engine for Government, without waiting on the lengthy timelines that have historically defined federal cloud authorization."Our job is to reduce friction, especially in compliance. FedRAMP 20x requires a vendor's systems, sustainment operations, and compliance functions to run in a continuously monitored, machine-readable state," said Ian Schmertzler, Co-CEO of Dispel. " Dispel made that transition now, well ahead of the 2027 deadlines, because that kind of shift can't be retrofitted at the last minute. We'd rather lead it than scramble to catch up."BUILT TO ADVANCE, CLASS BY CLASSAs OMB Memorandum M-24-15 states, FedRAMP's primary purpose is “to assist agencies in selecting and adopting cloud solutions with appropriate safeguards for the security of the information they process.” FedRAMP's 20x modernization is designed to make that adoption faster and more transparent — replacing static, point-in-time documentation with continuously measured, machine-readable evidence of security posture. Dispel's approach reflects that same principle: purpose-built compliance instrumentation that scales with each successive assurance class.• FedRAMP Marketplace Listing: Dispel Zero Trust Engine for Government is publicly listed, giving federal agencies visibility into Dispel's authorization progress today.• FedRAMP 20x Class A Certification (initial step): The foundational assurance class under FedRAMP's modernized 20x program, built on Dispel's existing security posture.• FedRAMP 20x Class C Certification (targeting August 2026): The Moderate-impact assurance class available now under FedRAMP's Phase 3 rollout, built on continuously measured Key Security Indicators.• FedRAMP 20x Class D Certification (planned): Dispel intends to pursue Class D Certification for High-impact workloads once FedRAMP formally defines the pathway in its Phase 4 rollout.DISPEL ZERO TRUST ENGINE FOR GOVERNMENTDispel Zero Trust Engine for Government delivers device- and protocol-agnostic, just-in-time secure remote access to operational technology and information technology assets for federal agencies, critical infrastructure operators, and high-value commercial environments. In federal deployments, the Dispel platform has been observed to reduce asset maintenance event costs by more than 80 percent, with return on investment at a facility level often realized within as few as four remote access events per year.• Secure Remote Access Across OT and IT Systems: For agencies that need to remotely access systems regardless of the protocols those assets use.• Continuous Monitoring and Threat Detection: For agencies that require activity inside their environments tracked around the clock by specialists in operational technology cybersecurity.• Managed Attribution and Compostable Moving Target Defense: For agencies seeking to minimize network attack surfaces and obscure metadata associations among communicating systems.• Turnkey Compliance and Operational Resilience for the Supply Chain: Enabling auditable alignment with federal security frameworks and critical infrastructure standards.AVAILABILITYDispel Zero Trust Engine for Government is listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace today. To learn more about Dispel's authorization progress or to request a briefing, visit the FedRAMP Marketplace or dispel.com About DispelDispel delivers security that makes industrial operations run faster. The Dispel Zero Trust Engine securely connects people and operational data across complex OT environments, unifying secure remote access, industrial data streaming, intelligence, compliance, and OT Fusion into a single platform built for industrial scale. Founded in 2015, Dispel pioneered network-level Moving Target Defense (MTD) and holds more than 43 patents. Dispel protects over $500 billion in manufactured goods annually and secures remote access for 54 million utility users worldwide. Built for efficiency. Secure by design. Audit ready. Learn more at dispel.com.

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