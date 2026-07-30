Techcyte Announces OptiPath’s Adoption of the Techcyte Fusion® Platform for Cytology and Histology

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Techcyte , a leading provider of AI-powered digital diagnostics for anatomic and clinical pathology, today announced that OptiPath , a Germany-based pathology laboratory, has implemented the Techcyte Fusion platform for cytology and histology workflows. The deployment includes the Techcyte SureViewCervical Cytology System, distributed globally in partnership with Waters Corporation, which recently acquired the Becton Dickinson (BD) Biosciences & Diagnostic Solutions business.OptiPath processes a significant number of gynecological cytology samples annually, with 2026 expected to see further increased volumes due to the triennial recurring structure of Germany’s screening program.As part of its approach to managing these evolving requirements, OptiPath adopted the Techcyte Fusion platform, bringing digital cervical cytology workflows supported by Techcyte SureView and histology case management through Fusion AP into a single environment.Techcyte Fusion is a digital pathology platform that integrates image management, case workflows, reporting, and AI-enabled tools within one system and is the only platform to support both anatomic and clinical pathology.“Implementing a digital platform across cytology and histology was a considered and necessary step for our laboratory,” said Dr. Riener, Co-Owner and Head Cytologist at OptiPath. “Given the increased case volume due to the screening program, a structured approach to workflow and the ability to review both disciplines within a common environment were increasingly relevant.”“OptiPath’s implementation reflects how laboratories are approaching digital pathology,” said Dr. Tiffany Chen, Chief Medical Officer at Techcyte. “By supporting multiple workflows within a single environment, Fusion is designed to provide a more unified approach to digital case review and management.”###About TechcyteFounded in 2013, Techcyte is transforming the practice of pathology with a unified pathology platform that digitizes lab workflows and offers AI tools that aim to improve the efficiency and accuracy of diagnostic testing.Our mission is to positively impact the health of humans, animals, and the environment through the use of artificial intelligence.We do that by partnering with best-in-class labs, whole slide scanner manufacturers, AI vendors, diagnostic companies, hardware manufacturers, and solution providers. Together, we aim to deliver a unified anatomic and clinical pathology platform to labs and clinics around the world.Visit techcyte.com for more information.Techcyte’s anatomic and clinical pathology platform is for Research Use Only in the United States.

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