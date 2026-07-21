Tech Impact with Evan Kirstel Helps Companies Get Discovered, Says Industry Analyst Jeff Kagan

Jeff Kagan Industry Analyst

Tech Impact and AI Impact Help Senior Executives and Companies Stand Out in a Loud and Crowded Marketplace

Most companies have a real story to tell, but telling it and getting it heard are two different things.” — Evan Kirstel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tech Impact with Evan Kirstel is helping companies, senior executives, and technology leaders gain visibility in an increasingly crowded marketplace through television exposure on Fox Business Network and Bloomberg Television.The program recently introduced AI Impact, a special-edition series focused on the companies, technologies, and leaders shaping the rapidly evolving artificial intelligence and technology industries.Evan Kirstel was invited to join Tech Impact as a host in May 2025. This year marks the program's eighth anniversary. Tech Impact is part of the Maram Entertainment Group.“Most companies have a real story to tell, but telling it and getting it heard are two different things,” said Evan Kirstel. “Tech Impact puts the people building AI and technology on Fox Business and Bloomberg, in front of the executives and customers who actually decide who wins. You can see the work at techimpact.tv.”The AI Impact special editions provide an opportunity to explore the rapidly evolving world of artificial intelligence while highlighting companies and executives working to develop and advance the next generation of technology. Industry Analyst , Strategic Advisor, Columnist, and Tech Influencer Jeff Kagan understands the challenge companies face as they work to stand out in an increasingly crowded and noisy marketplace. Over the course of his career, Kagan has helped senior executives and companies communicate their ideas, innovations, and perspectives to broader audiences.Kagan first met Kirstel a decade ago at the IBM World of Watson event in Las Vegas, where both were Keynote Speakers at the major technology conference.Today, small and midsize companies face significant challenges in the rapidly evolving AI marketplace. Executives must find effective ways to raise their profiles and be discovered by investors, customers, employees, the media, and the broader industry.The technology and AI sectors are dominated by a constant stream of news, announcements, product launches, investments, and other developments from some of the largest companies in the world.Smaller and mid-size companies, gaining exposure through major media outlets can be difficult. Even when executives receive the opportunity to appear on major media platforms, the exposure may be limited to a single appearance.As a result, many companies struggle to tell their stories and make their voices heard, even as visibility becomes increasingly important to long-term growth and success.“AI is moving faster than any story I've covered, and the companies driving it need more than a press release to break through,” said Kirstel. “On Tech Impact and AI Impact, we get those leaders on the same screens as the biggest names in business.”Tech Impact provides one of several opportunities for investors, employees, media, and other audiences to discover important companies and technologies that might otherwise receive less attention than larger, more established industry players.Jeff Kagan understands this challenge. Over the course of his career, he has used his high industry profile and experience to help companies and senior executives communicate their ideas and perspectives in an increasingly noisy marketplace.Senior executives with breakthrough ideas in AI and technology often seek Kagan's advice on how to communicate their stories and ensure their messages are heard above the growing volume of industry news and competition.Kagan says today's marketplace is so crowded that companies must find new ways to break through the noise in order to be seen and heard.“Today, the level of noise and competition in the marketplace is extraordinary,” said Kagan. “Every company needs to find ways to break through that noise and be discovered by investors, customers, employees, the media, and the industry. During this unique period of technological growth and transformation, being discoverable is more important than ever.”As AI and other emerging technologies continue to reshape business and society, companies of all sizes face an increasingly important challenge: ensuring their ideas, products, services, and innovations are seen and understood. Companies that fail to gain attention may eventually struggle to remain competitive in an increasingly crowded marketplace.About Jeff KaganJeff Kagan is an Industry Analyst, Strategic Advisor, Tech Influencer, TechFluencer, and Columnist who follows the companies and technologies transforming business and society, including artificial intelligence, wireless communications, telecommunications, broadband, pay TV, IoT, and related technology sectors.As a well-known Tech Analyst , Kagan advises CEOs and senior leadership teams navigating the AI era. He has written thousands of columns and articles translating technology trends into practical business insights.Dick Martin, former Executive Vice President of Public Relations at AT&T, highlighted Kagan's industry influence in his book Tough Calls: AT&T and the Hard Lessons Learned from the Telecom Wars, writing: “Jeff Kagan has been described as the most widely quoted analyst in the telecommunications industry.”Companies interested in speaking with Jeff Kagan are invited to send an email inquiry.Media: This commentary may be used in coverage of this story.Contact:Jeff KaganEmail: jeff@jeffkagan.comWebsite: www.jeffkagan.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeff-kagan/ X: https://x.com/jeffkagan/ # # #

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