APEX Financial Partners Announces Strategic Investment in ATLAS Power Networks

Robert Smith and Richard O'Connor commemorate the signing of a strategic investment agreement establishing a long-term partnership between ATLAS Power Networks and APEX Financial Partners.

Signed agreement establishes the first tranche of a staged investment to accelerate the commercialization of ATLAS's programmable wireless energy platform

Every once in a while you come across a company that has the potential to define a new industry.” — Richard O'Connor, CEO, APEX Financial Partners

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- APEX Financial Partners today announced it has signed a definitive agreement for a staged investment in ATLAS Power Networks, Inc. , marking the commencement of a long-term strategic partnership to advance the commercialization of ATLAS's programmable wireless energy platform. Funding under the agreement is being delivered in installments, with an initial tranche completed to date and additional amounts expected over time.The agreement provides for a future equity investment in ATLAS by APEX Financial Partners. APEX's ultimate ownership position in ATLAS will be determined in connection with a future qualifying financing or liquidity event, as set forth under the terms of the agreement.“Every once in a while you come across a company that has the potential to define a new industry,” said Richard O'Connor, Chief Executive Officer of APEX Financial Partners. “What impressed us most about ATLAS wasn't simply the technology—it was the vision behind it. Robert has spent years building a platform that could fundamentally change how wireless energy is managed, authenticated, and commercialized. We're excited to partner with ATLAS and help accelerate its next phase of growth.”Founded by technology entrepreneur Robert Smith, ATLAS Power Networks is developing a programmable wireless energy platform, authenticating and metering wireless power sessions within controlled validation and paid-pilot deployments today. Built on ATLAS PowerOS™ — a robust, cloud-native API framework architected by Smith over multiple years of development — the platform is designed to become the session layer for energy — the “Stripe for power delivery” — supporting enterprise, industrial IoT, robotics, OEM integrations, government applications, and future consumer products. ATLAS's IP estate spans 50 assets (44 granted, 6 pending), with patent priority dating to October 2017.As part of the strategic partnership, APEX will support ATLAS through strategic advisory services, commercialization strategy, brand development, marketing, public relations, enterprise partnerships, and long-term corporate growth initiatives.ATLAS recently introduced PowerLink X1, the company's first hardware endpoint built on the ATLAS PowerOS platform, currently in controlled validation and paid-pilot deployment. The company believes the platform can create multiple long-term revenue opportunities through enterprise deployments, software subscriptions, OEM licensing, strategic partnerships, and intelligent energy infrastructure.“We've never viewed ATLAS as simply another wireless charging company,” said Robert Smith, Founder & Chief Global AI Network Architect of ATLAS Power Networks. “We've been building the software infrastructure that enables wireless energy to become authenticated, managed, and scalable. Bringing APEX into the company provides more than capital—it brings strategic leadership, commercialization expertise, and a shared commitment to building long-term value.”About ATLAS Power NetworksATLAS Power Networks is developing a programmable wireless energy platform designed to transform wireless power into authenticated, metered, software-defined infrastructure. Through its proprietary ATLAS PowerOS™ platform, the company is building intelligent wireless energy technology intended to support enterprise infrastructure, industrial IoT, robotics, OEM integrations, government applications, and consumer products. Its mission is to create the network layer for energy by enabling intelligent, programmable wireless power management. For more information, visit www.atlaspower.ai About APEX Financial PartnersAPEX Financial Partners is a strategic investment, advisory, and capital formation firm focused on identifying and accelerating high-growth opportunities across technology, financial services, and emerging industries. Through its family of companies and investment platforms, APEX provides strategic advisory services, capital markets expertise, and long-term growth support to innovative businesses. For more information, visit www.apexfinancialpartners.net

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