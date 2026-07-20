SCDNR in partnership with SC7 to host inclusive Multisensory Nature Experience at Caw Caw Interpretive Center

SCDNR event will connect visually impaired persons (or those with other accessibility needs) to the outdoors. The multisensory experience is one of several SCDNR programs featured during the 6th annual SC7 Expedition, from the mountains to the sea.

Event will connect visually impaired persons (or those with other accessibility needs) to the outdoors

RAVENEL, SC, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) in partnership with both the South Carolina Seven (SC7) Expedition and the Charleston County Parks' Caw Caw Interpretive Center, will host a unique multisensory nature experience this coming Wednesday, July 22. The event is designed to connect people with visual impairments and/or other accessibility needs to South Carolina's outdoors.Led by SCDNR’s State Botanist Keith Bradley and educators from the Caw Caw Interpretive Center, the program will feature a guided walk along a one-mile, flat natural trail, followed by an interactive classroom experience exploring the preserve's wildlife and habitats through touch, sound, smell and taste.Participants will smell and touch native plants, listen to the sounds of different ecosystems, and sample refreshing iced tea brewed from plants found at the preserve.The experience will also include hands-on exploration of natural artifacts and wildlife specimens, including alligator skin, Venus flytraps, pitcher plants, a deer pelt, bobcat and otter mounts, feathers, fossils and animal antlers.The event reflects SCDNR's commitment to ensuring South Carolina's natural resources are accessible to everyone while providing meaningful opportunities to learn about the state's diverse wildlife, habitats and conservation efforts.The multisensory experience is one of several SCDNR programs featured during the SC7 Expedition, a statewide journey across South Carolina's seven geographic regions that promotes conservation, outdoor recreation and stewardship.The program will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at Caw Caw Interpretive Center, 5200 Savannah Highway, Ravenel, S.C. 29470. Admission is $2.00 per person.To RSVP or request additional information, email BradleyK@dnr.sc.gov.

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