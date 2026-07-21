GleekOps Partners with Glean to Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption and Operational Transformation

Tim Glomb, Co-Founder, GleekOps & AI Transformation Leader Elisa DeFoe, Founder & CEO, GleekOps Glean + GleekOps Partnership

Partnership combines Glean’s context layer with GleekOps’ operator expertise to accelerate AI adoption, workflow transformation, and business value.

Glean provides the foundation. GleekOps helps leaders turn it into an AI operating system that redesigns workflows, accelerates adoption, and drives measurable value.” — Tim Glomb, Co-Founder, GleekOps

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GleekOps , an enterprise AI operating partner founded by enterprise AI operator Tim Glomb and software entrepreneur Elisa DeFoe, today announced a partnership with Glean , the enterprise AI platform that connects enterprise knowledge, people, and systems through a secure, permission-aware foundation for AI.As organizations move beyond AI experimentation, many are discovering that deploying AI is only the beginning. The real opportunity, and challenge, is helping people work differently by connecting knowledge, redesigning workflows, enabling teams, and embedding AI into day-to-day operations.Through this partnership, Glean provides the enterprise AI platform that securely connects organizational knowledge, systems, and workflows, giving employees and AI agents the context needed to find information, make decisions, and take action with confidence. GleekOps helps organizations translate that capability into measurable business outcomes by identifying high-value use cases, redesigning workflows, accelerating adoption, implementing AI assistants and agents, and establishing the operational practices needed to scale AI successfully across the enterprise.Founded by leaders who have both built enterprise software and led enterprise AI transformation from inside the business, GleekOps brings a unique combination of strategic, operational, and technical expertise. Tim Glomb recently led the global deployment of Glean in a software business generating $5B annually for nearly 1,000 retail clients while Elisa DeFoe founded Social News Desk, an enterprise SaaS platform trusted by leading media organizations. Together, they bring decades of experience spanning enterprise software, information systems, digital marketing, commerce, and organizational transformation.This new partnership results in more than a successful Glean implementation. It is a practical path to faster decision-making, greater organizational alignment, reduced manual work, and sustainable AI adoption that creates measurable business value.“Enterprise AI represents one of the most significant operational transformations organizations have faced in decades,” said Tim Glomb, Co-Founder of GleekOps. “Glean provides an extraordinary foundation by connecting the knowledge, people, and systems that power work across the enterprise. The opportunity isn’t simply implementing the platform, it’s helping organizations rethink how work gets done. That’s where GleekOps leads. We’ve developed practical operating frameworks that help leaders identify where AI creates the greatest value, redesign critical workflows, accelerate adoption, and ensure Glean becomes part of an actual AI operating system , not just another enterprise application.”Key benefits for customers include:-A trusted foundation for enterprise AI: Connect enterprise knowledge, systems, workflows, and permissions through Glean’s secure, permission-aware enterprise AI platform.-Operational transformation beyond implementation: Align AI strategy, workflow redesign, governance, adoption, and execution to create measurable business outcomes, not simply deploy technology.-Faster realization of business value: Prioritize the highest-impact use cases, accelerate organizational readiness, and help teams confidently adopt AI across everyday work.-Flexibility across models and enterprise use cases: Leverage Glean’s platform to support a wide range of AI-powered workflows while applying the right models and approaches to each business need.-A scalable foundation for AI-powered work: Establish repeatable operating practices that enable organizations to expand AI adoption with confidence as business needs evolve.“Enterprise AI initiatives often lose momentum because it’s difficult to connect the right context to the work that needs to change—and even harder to carry new ways of working throughout an organization,” said Zubin Irani, Vice President of Partnerships at Glean. “Together, Glean and GleekOps combine a secure, permission-aware foundation for enterprise AI with the operational expertise organizations need to accelerate adoption and realize business value at scale.”By combining Glean’s enterprise context and intelligence layer with GleekOps’ enterprise operating expertise, organizations gain more than a successful deployment. They gain a strategic partner focused on helping leaders navigate one of the most important business transformations of the modern workplace, turning AI into a durable competitive advantage.Learn MoreGleekOps: https://gleekops.com Glean: https://bit.ly/gleekops-glean About GleekOpsGleekOps is an enterprise AI operating partner based in Denver, Colorado, helping organizations operationalize AI by aligning technology, people, processes, and governance around measurable business outcomes. Founded by enterprise AI operator Tim Glomb and software entrepreneur Elisa DeFoe, founder of Social News Desk, the company combines decades of experience in enterprise software, information systems, digital transformation, and operational leadership.As a Glean partner, GleekOps helps organizations unlock the full value of Glean through executive strategy, implementation, workflow transformation, organizational enablement, and ongoing operational support—helping enterprises move confidently from AI ambition to enterprise-wide execution.

Unprompted with Tim Glomb

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