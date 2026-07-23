MCUL Partners with Rippleshot to Help Credit Unions Prevent Fraud

MCUL adds Rippleshot to its Michigan Solutions lineup, giving credit unions new fraud fighting tools plus a free Aug. 11 webinar and trial.

LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Michigan Credit Union League (MCUL) has chosen Rippleshot as part of its Michigan Solutions partner network, giving credit unions a new resource to fight fraud and protect members.Through the partnership, Rippleshot's Fraud Interceptor and Fraud Intelligence Collective are now available to Michigan credit unions as complementary fraud prevention solutions. Together, they help credit unions identify and stop fraud before it spreads, protecting members from scams, account takeovers and fraudulent mobile provisioning while connecting fraud professionals to a nationwide, real-time intelligence network"Fraud continues to evolve, and so must the tools available to credit unions," said Patty Corkery, President/CEO of MCUL. "One of our priorities is connecting Michigan credit unions with trusted solutions that help them better serve and protect their members. Rippleshot gives our credit unions access to proactive fraud intelligence that can help them respond faster, reduce losses and stay ahead of emerging threats."“Credit union fraud teams are being asked to prevent more fraud with the same headcount, while losses keep climbing every year,” said Canh Tran, CEO and Co-Founder of Rippleshot. “MCUL has a long history of innovation leadership, and we are thrilled to partner with them and give their credit unions two proven tools to fight fraud.”To introduce the new partnership, MCUL and Rippleshot will host a free webinar for Michigan credit unions on Monday, Aug. 11, at 10 a.m. ET. The session will provide an overview of Rippleshot's fraud prevention solutions and include information about a complimentary 30-day trial of Fraud Interceptor, which requires no software integration and allows credit unions to evaluate the platform's impact on their fraud prevention efforts. Credit unions can register here Credit unions can learn more through their MCUL representative or at rippleshot.com.###About Michigan Credit Union LeagueThe Michigan Credit Union League (MCUL) is headquartered in Lansing, Michigan. The 169 Michigan credit unions, which hold $101 billion in assets, serve 61% of the state’s population. Year to date in 2026, Michigan credit unions provided its 6.12 million members with a total of $1.3 billion in direct financial benefits.About Fraud InterceptorFraud Interceptor gives credit unions the intelligence to stop fraud before it spreads. By analyzing patterns across a broad network of financial institutions, Rippleshot identifies scam, fraudulent, and high-risk merchants, so credit unions can automatically and proactively block those transactions, stopping scams, phishing, account takeover, and fraudulent mobile provisioning before they affect members.It works within a credit union's existing rules and workflows, with no new software or IT resources required.About Fraud Intelligence CollectiveThe Fraud Intelligence Collective connects verified and vetted fraud prevention professionals across financial institutions in a single, real-time peer intelligence platform. Members collaborate and draw on the collective intelligence of the network to confirm and respond quickly to threats including first party fraud, wire fraud, BIN attacks, suspicious account openings, and other emerging trends.About RippleshotRippleshot is a Chicago-based fraud analytics company that uses AI and collective intelligence to help financial institutions proactively prevent fraud before it spreads. Rippleshot's platform is used by more than 800 financial institutions across the U.S. Learn more at rippleshot.com.Media Contactmarketing@rippleshot.com | rippleshot.com

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