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Traffic Alert: Route 663 to close at its intersection with Route 114 in Montgomery County for pipe replacement

SALEM – Weather permitting, starting at 6 a.m. Monday, August 3, Route 663 (Walton Road) in Montgomery County will be closed at its intersection with Route 114 (Peppers Ferry Road) for a pipe replacement near the intersection.

All Walton Road traffic will need to use Route 11 (Radford Road) to access homes or detour around the closure. Drivers should pay attention to message boards in the area.

Peppers Ferry Road and Route 685 (Prices Fork Road) will remain open for the duration of the project.

Work is expected to be completed by 6 a.m. Wednesday, August 5, weather permitting.

For the latest road conditions in Virginia, use VDOT’s 511 free mobile app, visit 511 Virginia and follow the VDOT Salem District on Facebook or X.

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Traffic Alert: Route 663 to close at its intersection with Route 114 in Montgomery County for pipe replacement

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