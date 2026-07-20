Los Angeles County Bar Association Names Park Elm Residences at Century Plaza as Official Corporate Sponsor

Promotional image for Park Elm Residencies located in Century City.

We’re honored to partner with the Los Angeles County Bar Association and support the legal professionals who help shape and strengthen our community.” — Jordana Yechiel, Director of Residential Design for Reuben Brothers.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Los Angeles County Bar Association (LACBA) has named Park Elm Residences at Century Plaza as its Official Corporate Sponsor, recognizing the residential community's commitment to serving the Los Angeles legal.

The partnership reflects Park Elm Residences at Century Plaza's committment to supporting the professional and personal needs of legal professionals in Los Angeles County.

“We’re proud to welcome Park Elm Residences at Century Plaza as an official corporate sponsor of the Association,” says Michael Kim, Senior Business Development Manager at LACBA. “Their presence in Century City makes them a natural partner for our members, many of whom work and live in the area, and we look forward to the ways this partnership will benefit our community.”

“We’re honored to partner with the Los Angeles County Bar Association and support the legal professionals who help shape and strengthen our community,” states Jordana Yechiel, Director of Residential Design for Reuben Brothers. “Located in the heart of Century City, Park Elm Residences was thoughtfully designed to meet the needs of today’s professionals, seamlessly blending elevated design with everyday convenience. From our move-in-ready residences, including those created in collaboration with RH, to direct access to the new Century Plaza Promenade, residents enjoy a curated lifestyle unlike anywhere else in Los Angeles. Steps from their door, they will have access to acclaimed dining destinations including Wally's Wine & Spirits and Sushi Noz, alongside exceptional wellness, culture, and entertainment experiences.”

Explore Park Elm Residences’ website.

About the Los Angeles County Bar Association

Founded in 1878, the Los Angeles County Bar Association is one of the largest voluntary metropolitan bar associations in the United States, serving legal professionals throughout Los Angeles County through education, member services, and professional development.

About Park Elm Residences at Century Plaza

Park Elm Residences at Century Plaza is one of Los Angeles' premier move-in-ready luxury residential developments, offering immediate access to an elevated, contemporary lifestyle in the heart of Century City. Residents enjoy a private, gated setting with five-star amenities, concierge services, and walkable access to world-class dining, wellness, retail, and more at the revitalized Century Plaza.

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