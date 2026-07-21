Mother Made Launches Freeze-Dried Breast Milk Service in North Atlanta

Mother Made Logo Mother Made Packaging

Doula-owned Mother Made brings professional breast milk freeze-drying to North Atlanta families and clinics with free pickup and drop-off.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mother Made, a doula-owned breast milk preservation service, has launched operations serving the North Atlanta Metro area. The company offers professional freeze-drying and packaging services for breast milk, converting your milk into a shelf-stable, nutritious, and convenient to use powder with a three-year room-temperature shelf life. The service is currently accepting orders from moms throughout the North Atlanta region.

Freeze-drying, also sometimes referred to as lyophilization, gently removes all moisture from breast milk through a controlled vacuum process called sublimation. This process preserves proteins, antibodies, and immune factors without any additives or preservatives. The finished powder is returned to moms in airtight, moisture-barrier packaging with a full processing certificate.

Mother Made was founded and is operated by certified doulas with experience in postpartum care, breastfeeding support, and safe food handling certification.

“Every ounce of breast milk a mom produces represents real effort and real care," said co-founder Hailey Greenberg. "Our goal is to make sure moms can nurture their children affordably and conveniently, without waste. We built this service around the families we already serve as doulas, and we are proud to bring it to the North Atlanta community."

Mother Made offers free pickup and drop-off throughout the North Atlanta Metro, eliminating the shipping and transit variables associated with national mail-in services. Each batch is processed separately, cleanly, and no customer's milk is ever combined with another parent's supply. Every batch receives a documented chain of custody from intake through packaging.

Turnaround time for the service can be as short as one business day, making Mother Made one of the fastest freeze-drying services available today.

In addition to direct family service, Mother Made is actively building a network of certified clinic partners. Medical clinics, pediatric practices, lactation consultants, midwives, doulas, as well as medical clinicians, and other healthcare facilities are invited to become designated breast milk drop-off locations. Partner clinics gain a convenient way to offer patients access to professional preservation services without adding operational burden to their staff. Mother Made handles logistics, processing, and patient communication directly.

The clinic partnership program was designed to require as little lift as possible from partner practices. A clinic does not need to become an expert in freeze-drying. They simply need to know that the option exists and where to point their patients.

The service is currently accepting both individual family orders and clinic partnership inquiries. Families in the North Atlanta Metro area can reach Mother Made directly by phone or through the company's website. Clinics and healthcare providers interested in becoming certified drop-off partners are encouraged to contact the team to discuss the program.

Mother Made plans to expand service coverage across the broader Atlanta metro area as the partner network grows.

About Mother Made

Mother Made is a doula-owned breast milk freeze-drying service founded in Atlanta, Georgia. The company serves families and healthcare partners across the North Atlanta Metro with professional lyophilization services, free pickup and drop-off, and a commitment to preserving every ounce of liquid “gold” mothers work to produce. More information is available at Mother-Made.org.

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