Gravitee and Clever Cloud Announce Strategic Partnership for European AI Sovereignty

Gravitee and Clever Cloud Provide an Open-Source, Deploy-Anywhere Control Plane Ensuring European AI Runs Strictly on Your Terms.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gravitee™, the AI agent management platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Clever Cloud, the French cloud provider, to deliver a sovereign control plane for AI running entirely on European infrastructure.The partnership pairs Gravitee's AI Gateway and Authorization Management with Clever Cloud's France-based platform. This combination provides European public-sector bodies and regulated enterprises with a secure framework to govern AI consumption and production without binding their architecture to a single AI model or jurisdiction.The timing is critical. On 12 June 2026, a US government export control directive ordered the suspension of two frontier AI models for foreign nationals worldwide. The models were available in the morning and gone by the evening, for every customer, with no transition window. This marks the first time a government has pulled a live commercial frontier model at scale, fundamentally rewriting the definition of AI sovereignty: a model can run in an approved region on compliant infrastructure, yet still be instantly disabled based on user access restrictions.This is not an isolated case. In 2024, OpenAI cut off ChatGPT and API access for users in China, Russia, and Iran in response to US export restrictions, with roughly two weeks' notice. The Anthropic suspension in June 2026 removed that notice period entirely: models were live in the morning and gone by evening, for every affected user, worldwide."When the suspension order came, the most safety-focused AI lab in the world had only one lever: shut the model off for everyone, everywhere. No targeting, no transition, no warning. Your architecture needs to be more resilient than the model it depends on," said Rory Blundell, CEO of Gravitee. "Most sovereign AI conversations stop at where the data or model runs, but that misses the point. The true sovereign asset is the control plane sitting in front of those models; managing who can call it, what data leaves, and how fast you can reroute traffic when a model suddenly disappears. Together with Clever Cloud, we are putting that control plane on European infrastructure, with an open-source core that organizations can inspect and run themselves."One Stable Endpoint. Any Model. 100% Sovereign InfrastructureStandardising on a single frontier model seems like a logical engineering choice, until sudden regulatory changes turn that model into a single point of failure. Gravitee introduces a governed abstraction layer between applications and LLM providers. If a model is abruptly withdrawn, swapping it out becomes a simple configuration rather than a catastrophic outage.The partnership delivers four capabilities:1. Unified, multi-provider governance: Gravitee's AI Gateway exposes a single, governed endpoint across all major providers (Anthropic, AWS Bedrock, OpenAI, Google Gemini, and Vertex AI). Virtual models and automated fallback routes let teams instantly reroute traffic when a provider fails, without rewriting application code.2. True open-source independence: Open-source is the ultimate prerequisite for technical sovereignty. Gravitee provides a fully transparent, open-source platform that you can operate independently of any vendor lock-in. You cannot have sovereignty over a black box.3. Deploy anywhere, including fully air-gapped: Run your control plane exactly where you need it. The architecture is fully deployable across Clever Cloud, alternative cloud providers, on-premise infrastructure, or completely disconnected, air-gapped environments.4. Boundary-level data control: True sovereignty is about what data crosses your perimeter, not just where it rests. Gravitee Authorization Management enforces fine-grained, identity-aware access controls right at the gateway, dictating exactly which users and AI agents can query specific models, and what data is permitted to leave.Delivered as SaaS on Clever Cloud, the platform is being architected towards SEAL-3 (technological autonomy) under the European Union's sovereign cloud framework."Europe will not industrialise AI by relying on isolated technologies, but by assembling a complete industrial ecosystem. This partnership gives Gravitee customers the ability to run their AI control plane on a European cloud platform designed for production, while preserving the freedom to deploy the same architecture on partner infrastructures, on-premises or in fully air-gapped environments. That versatility is essential to building AI systems that remain resilient in the face of geopolitical events, supplier decisions or technological change, while keeping organisations in full control of their infrastructure,” says Quentin Adam, Clever Cloud CEO.Gravitee on Clever Cloud is being validated for production use, with availability details to follow. Organisations evaluating their exposure to model concentration risk can request a model resilience review with the Gravitee team at Gravitee.io.About GraviteeGravitee is the unified platform for API, event, and AI agent management. Founded in 2015 in Lille, France, Gravitee gives organisations one control plane to secure, govern, and observe agents, APIs, and event streams. The company operates an open-core model, with a free, open-source Community edition and paid Enterprise editions. Gravitee serves more than 350 enterprise customers across more than 30 countries and is recognised as a Leader in the 2025 GartnerMagic Quadrant™ for API Management and as a Representative Vendor in the GartnerMarket Guide for AI Gateways. Learn more at https://www.gravitee.io About Clever CloudClever Cloud is a French cloud provider that has built a cloud for deploying, hosting, and operating applications, managed services, and AI solutions. Its versatile platform can run on Clever Cloud's sovereign public cloud, partner infrastructures, third-party clouds, or directly on customers' own on-premises and edge environments. It enables organisations to accelerate their digital transformation while maintaining full control over their infrastructure and data.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.