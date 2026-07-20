PRESS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

July 17, 2026

CONTACT

Chris Price

SAS Chief of Communications

501-682-1796

[email protected]

Arkansas state government becomes more efficient with launch of SAP’s Ariba and S/4HANA platforms

The Arkansas Department of Shared Administrative Services’ Office of Personnel Management and Office of State Procurement are happy to announce the successful processing of payroll for approximately 25,000 state employees in the new S/4HANA platform, the launch of SAP’s Ariba contract management system, and the implementation of a new recruiting and onboarding system earlier this year. The Office of Personnel Management is also continuing efforts toward the successful implementation of additional human resources software, including SAP’s SuccessFactors. Together, the platforms help manage critical daily operations and have modernized business processes and united core functions like payroll, purchasing and contract management, and human resources on a single, centralized platform.

“S/4HANA handles internal operations, including payroll processing, Ariba handles procurement sourcing, contracting, and supplier management, while SuccessFactors provides for streamlined recruitment and onboarding as well as modernizing and improving our performance evaluation system,” said Shared Administrative Services Secretary Leslie Fisken. “We are utilizing this digital redesign to make data-driven decisions swiftly and operate more efficiently. Ultimately, it will help improve many of our processes through automation, while providing transparency and improved customer service statewide. Modernizing and improving our business operations in state government to improve efficiencies and customer service are a priority for the Governor and our department. The implementation of these new software systems was accomplished with a standard of excellence along with a sense of urgency. No other state has implemented and upgraded multiple SAP software systems in a two-year time frame.”

SAP Ariba is a cloud-based solution that will help the state streamline sourcing and procurement processes. It provides tools for sourcing, contracting, and supplier management, aiming to improve cost savings, supplier relationships, and operational efficiency.

“With Ariba, Arkansas, for the first time, has a fully integrated procurement solution. Ariba strengthens how we collaborate with suppliers and manage purchasing. It streamlines e-sourcing, contracts and digital procurement, reducing manual work and speeding up the buying process. It also helps onboard vendors, monitor performance, and support compliance and ethical sourcing,” said Jessica Patterson, director of the Office of State Procurement. “We’re confident it will give state agencies better tools, standardized processes, and data-driven insights to improve visibility, support compliance, and maximize taxpayer value.”

“Over the last two years, our team has focused on development, testing and training for the utilizing of the new SuccessFactors and S/4HANA payroll systems,” said Kay Barnhill, director of the Office of Personnel Management. “SuccessFactors, is a cloud-based human resources information system software that helps standardize human resources processes and provides visibility to make better people decisions. It will assist the state in talent management and workforce planning. From recruiting and onboarding to retaining talent to daily human resources tasks, such as time and attendance, it will make us more efficient by streamlining administrative tasks and workloads.”

About the Department of Shared Administrative Services

The Arkansas Department of Shared Administrative Services (SAS) was established with the purpose of creating a more efficient government through exceptional service delivery and collaboration. The Department is comprised of the Office of the Secretary, Arkansas Forward, Arkansas State Surplus (Marketing and Redistribution), the Arkansas Geographic Information Systems Office, the Division of Building Authority, the Employee Benefits Division, the Office of Property Risk, the Office of Personnel Management, the Office of State Procurement, and the Office of State Technology. ​​​​​​​

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