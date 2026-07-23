Flair Labs Launches AI Voice Agent Deployment with West Capital Lending to Improve Mortgage Lead Conversion

Voice AI for Mortgage Teams

After raising $4M from Leo Capital and Y Combinator, Flair Labs releases results showing how AI voice agents rescue leads before they disappear into the CRM

Flair helped us identify borrowers who were ready to engage and connect them directly with our loan officers, allowing our team to spend more time having productive conversations.” — Tony Do, West Capital Lending

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flair Labs Inc., the AI voice company built for mortgage lending, today announced results from a deployment with West Capital Lending that highlights a costly problem for mortgage companies: lenders spend heavily to generate borrower demand, but too many paid-for leads never turn into live conversations.

The leak often happens after the lead is already in the system. A borrower fills out a form, answers an ad, responds to a campaign or sits in an older database. The marketing dollars have already been spent. But if that borrower is not reached, followed up with or routed to a loan officer while the interest is still there, the opportunity can fade with little visibility.

In a one-month deployment across 70 West Capital Lending loan officers, Flair’s AI voice agents called 44,194 mortgage leads, placed more than 318,000 dials, reached approximately 11,442 live answers and delivered 1,788 warm handoffs. Those handoffs included 1,053 live transfers to loan officers and 735 scheduled callbacks.

“Every mortgage company has some version of this problem,” said Samir Sen, founder and CEO of Flair Labs. “There are good borrowers buried in old lead lists, missed calls, half-worked campaigns and CRMs that no one has enough time to fully cover. The question is not whether loan officers care. They do. The problem is that the math does not work. There are too many people to chase manually and too many moments where timing matters.”

West Capital Lending used Flair across new and older lead pools, refinance and HELOC campaigns, purchase inquiries and database reactivation. The deployment was designed to help loan officers spend less time sorting through low-probability outreach and more time with borrowers who had already shown interest in a conversation.

“The challenge was never a lack of opportunity, it was the ability to follow up with every lead consistently and at the right moment,” said Tony Do, Vice President of Real Estate and Broker of Record at West Capital Lending. “Flair helped us identify borrowers who were ready to engage and connect them directly with our loan officers, allowing our team to spend more time having productive conversations and less time working through lead lists manually.”

Flair’s AI voice agents call borrowers, handle the live conversations, ask qualification questions and determine whether the next step should be a live transfer or a scheduled callback. The company built the product for mortgage-specific conversations rather than generic call center outreach.

The announcement follows Flair Labs’ $4 million fundraise, backed by Leo Capital and Y Combinator. The company is using the capital to expand its AI voice platform for mortgage lenders, brokerages and loan officers.

This comes as lenders continue to look for more efficient ways to grow in a difficult mortgage environment. Many companies are cutting costs, reducing headcount or tightening marketing budgets. At the same time, the leads they are looking for are often inside their systems and still represent potential revenue if they can be worked consistently.

For Flair, that is the near-term opportunity for AI in mortgage: not replacing the loan officer, but pathing the path to better conversations.

“A mortgage is still a human decision,” Sen said. “People want to talk to someone who can explain the tradeoffs and help them feel confident. We are not trying to automate that relationship away. We are trying to make sure the borrower who is ready for that conversation actually gets to the loan officer before the moment passes.”

About Flair Labs

Flair Labs Inc. builds AI voice agents for mortgage companies. Its platform helps lenders, brokerages and loan officers reach borrowers, revive older leads, schedule callbacks, make live transfers and work more of the opportunities already sitting inside their systems.

Flair was founded by a team with experience across Stanford, Carnegie Mellon, Apple, Citi and the Stanford AI Lab. The company works with mortgage teams using AI across voice, text and email.

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