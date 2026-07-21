Oversiit Launches Continuous Capital Planning™, Introducing a New Operating Discipline for Multi-Site Businesses

Patent-pending AI-native operating model helps owner-operators continuously improve Operational Readiness and make better operating and capital decisions.

If you don’t design your operating plan, it gets designed for you. Oversiit helps organizations intentionally connect daily operations with long-term capital decisions.” — David Trice, CEO Oversiit

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oversiit Launches Continuous Capital Planning ™, Introducing a New Operating Discipline for Multi-Site BusinessesPatent-pending AI-native operating model helps owner-operators continuously improve Operational Readiness and make better operating and capital decisions.Oversiit today announced the launch of Continuous Capital Planning™, introducing what the company believes is a new operating discipline for multi-site businesses.Powered by a patent-pending AI-native operating model, Oversiit helps organizations move beyond reactive maintenance by transforming everyday operational activity into measurable Operational Readiness, lifecycle intelligence, and capital planning insight.The platform is delivered through three integrated solutions: Oversiit Autonomous Asset Manager ™ (OAAM) – Creates a governed Asset Lifecycle Inventory, establishes Remaining Operational Life (ROL), identifies capital exposure, and generates a Baseline Capital Plan.• Oversiit Operational Readiness™ (OOR) – Governs maintenance, inspections, compliance activities, and service provider accountability through standardized Operating Plans.• Ask Oversiit™ – Provides instant, natural-language access to Operational Readiness, lifecycle intelligence, Oversiit Scores™, Remaining Operational Life, capital exposure, and portfolio-wide operational insights.A Missing Layer Between Maintenance and Capital PlanningOrganizations have invested heavily in CMMS and work order management systems over the past two decades. Those platforms have become highly effective at managing maintenance execution, work orders, and service history.What they were never designed to do is continuously measure Operational Readiness or understand how today’s operational decisions influence tomorrow’s capital requirements. As a result, critical information about operational readiness, lifecycle risk, and future capital needs often remains scattered across spreadsheets, vendor reports, inspections, work orders, and institutional knowledge.Oversiit believes a critical operating layer has been missing between maintenance execution and capital planning.That layer is Continuous Capital Planning™.Rather than treating maintenance, operations, and capital planning as separate business functions, Continuous Capital Planning continuously connects them through a governed operating model that transforms maintenance execution into operational intelligence. Organizations gain the ability to identify risk earlier, prioritize investment more effectively, and continuously improve operational and capital outcomes over time.The result is five business outcomes every organization wants:• Avoid Surprises• Focus Faster• Spend Smarter• Plan with Confidence• Sleep BetterExecutive Commentary“Every multi-site business operates according to a plan. The question is whether it’s an intentional plan—or one that has simply emerged over years of reactive decisions, spreadsheets, work orders, vendor relationships, and institutional knowledge.If you don’t design your operating plan, it gets designed for you.That’s why we created Continuous Capital Planning. It continuously connects daily operations with long-term capital decisions, giving leaders a clearer understanding of Operational Readiness, business risk, and where to focus next. Our mission is straightforward: help owner-operators run a better business.”— David Trice, Founder & CEO, OversiitCustomer Perspective“What stood out to us was how quickly Oversiit helped us get organized. We now have a much clearer understanding of what assets we have, where we may need attention, and how to think about maintenance and future capital needs across the portfolio. That’s information every operator wants at their fingertips.”— Dylan Delaune, Chief Operating Officer, Storage PostAvailabilityOversiit Autonomous Asset Manager™ (OAAM), Oversiit Operational Readiness™ (OOR), and Ask Oversiit™ are available immediately.Subscriptions begin at $99 per site annually, making enterprise-grade Operational Readiness and Continuous Capital Planning accessible to organizations of virtually every size.About OversiitOversiit helps owner-operators run a better business.The company pioneered Continuous Capital Planning™, a new operating discipline that continuously connects daily operations, Operational Readiness, asset lifecycle management, and capital planning through a patent-pending AI-native operating model.Oversiit believes the next generation of operational software will not be defined by how efficiently organizations manage work orders, but by how effectively they measure Operational Readiness, govern execution, and continuously improve operational and capital outcomes.Using Oversiit Autonomous Asset Manager™ (OAAM), Oversiit Operational Readiness™ (OOR), and Ask Oversiit™, organizations gain the visibility, governance, and intelligence needed to reduce surprises, improve Operational Readiness, and make smarter operating and capital decisions.For more information, visit www.oversiit.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.