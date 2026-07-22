ThreatCaptain Expands Leadership Crew with Three Key Appointments to Drive Gen IV Growth

ThreatCaptain Expands Leadership Crew

As the Gen IV Revenue Engine prepares for deployment, channel veterans join the crew to scale operations, strategic partnerships, and distribution.

We aren't just expanding a platform; we are putting a rock-solid support crew in place to help our partners take command of their business.” — Adam Anderson, CEO of ThreatCaptain

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ThreatCaptain, the cybersecurity revenue enablement platform engineered for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), is proud to announce three strategic additions to its leadership team. Coinciding with the upcoming launch of its Gen IV Revenue Engine, which translates technical cyber risk into clear financial impact, ThreatCaptain has welcomed channel veterans Jennifer VanderWeir, Solei Dyment, and Vicky Bruns to steer the company through its next phase of growth."For too long, selling cybersecurity has been about scaring the crap out of people, which just doesn't work anymore," said Adam Anderson, CEO of ThreatCaptain. "With our Gen IV architecture, we are flipping the script. Instead of using fear, we’re using hard industry data to answer the exact financial questions business owners are actually asking. We aren't just expanding a platform; we are putting a rock-solid support crew in place to help our partners take command of their business."Bringing in Trusted Industry ExpertsTo drive this next phase of channel-wide growth, ThreatCaptain has added leadership across three vital pillars:Jennifer VanderWeir (Board Member): Bringing deep channel experience to the table, VanderWeir joins to provide critical decision support and keep strategy grounded as the revenue engine matures.Solei Dyment (Chief Growth Officer): Dyment is taking the helm of revenue and marketing initiatives, focusing entirely on helping partners scale their footprint without resorting to legacy fear tactics.Vicky Bruns (Vice President of Channel Engagement): Bruns will manage major distributors and alliances, helping the indirect channel deliver the tools partners need, when they need them.Removing Legacy Commercial BarriersThe arrival of the new leadership crew coincides with ThreatCaptain’s mission to kill the standard, frustrating B2B buying friction. Instead of forcing MSPs into expensive, multi-thousand-dollar legacy commitments just to get started, ThreatCaptain is introducing a low-cost entry point. It gives MSPs the tactical flexibility to deploy immediately, prove the value, and take command of the room on their own terms.Early Registration Is Now OpenMSPs can now register for ThreatCaptain’s Gen IV Revenue Engine. Teams that purchase the Anchor Suite sneak peak during July will receive 1,000 complimentary leads and lock in exclusive promotional pricing ahead of the full market launch on August 3, 2026.To see the platform in action, schedule a live demonstration, or apply for Early Registration, visit ThreatCaptain.com About ThreatCaptainFounded by channel and sales veterans, ThreatCaptain combines advanced statistical risk modeling with trusted industry data to translate technical threats into real financial impact. The platform provides the real-time situational awareness and financial intelligence that revenue leaders, sales teams, and vCIOs need to confidently justify security budgets and take command of their business.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.