TPWD to Launch 100th Texas Paddling Trail and Celebrate 20th Anniversary of Texas Paddling Trail Program

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

News Image Share on Facebook Share Release URL

TEXAS COAST – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is launching four new paddling trails in Palacios, marking the 100th paddling trail added to the Texas Paddling Trails program.

TPWD’s Texas Paddling Trails statewide program was founded in 2006 and promotes habitat conservation through sustainable economic development, while also providing opportunities for a variety of paddling and angling adventures across Texas’ different regions. 2026 marks the 20th anniversary of the program.

“We’re thrilled that the 20th anniversary of the Paddling Trails Program is aligning with the launch of the 100th trail,” said Holly Grand, TPWD’s Coastal Fisheries Division Outreach Coordinator. “Paddling trails are essential in providing outdoor recreation opportunities to the public, so we’re excited for the launch of these four trails in Palacios.”

Join TPWD staff and community partners in Palacios on July 23 at 11 a.m. for the launch of these exciting new paddling trails. The trails will officially launch at the East Bay Park Boat Ramp, a boat ramp and kayak launch that was recently built with TPWD funding.

The four paddling trails along the Texas Coast were created thanks to a local citizen’s group in Palacios called the “Palacios Paddlers.” In 2023, the group campaigned to add Palacios to TPWD’s statewide network of paddling trails. Together, they presented their ideas to the Matagorda Navigation District No. 1; the Matagorda County — Palacios Seawall Commission; Matagorda County Precinct #3; the Palacios Rotary; the City of Palacios; and the Palacios Economic Development Corporation.

As a result, all six organizations joined in partnership with TPWD to create the Palacios paddling trails.

The four new trails in Palacios add 19.5 miles of coastal paddling trails to the Texas Paddling Trails program and offer a variety of coastal, river and wetland ecosystems for paddling enthusiasts to enjoy.

The four trails include the Tres Palacios River Trail, the Palacios Wetlands Trail, the City by the Sea Trail, and the Dolphin Run Trail, offering a variety of unique paddling adventures. The longest trail, the Tres Palacios River Trail, provides a peaceful, 10-mile (one way) paddle down the Tres Palacios River. The Palacios Wetlands Trail is an easy 2-mile (roundtrip) paddle into a coastal, saltwater marsh that is also a stop on the Great Texas Coastal Birding Trail. The 1.5-mile (one way) City by the Sea Trail meanders along the palm trees, piers, jetties and seawall of the small, unique, coastal community of Palacios.

More advanced paddlers will enjoy the 6-mile paddle (one way) on the Dolphin Run Trail, which takes paddlers through the open waters of Tres Palacios Bay and Turtle Bay, where fishing is excellent and dolphins can be spotted year-round.

The Palacios area is also a top birding destination in North America, and throughout these four new paddling trails, wildlife viewers will be welcomed by an extensive variety of land and water birds to observe.

In addition, saltwater anglers looking to paddle the new trails can enjoy coastal fishing year-round. The shallow waters of the Tres Palacios Bay are home to numerous fish species, including red drum, spotted seatrout, black drum, flounder, pompano, alligator gar, catfish and sheepshead.

Access points to the Palacios paddling trails include kayak launches at Carl Park, East Bay Park and Jensen Point and a beach launch at South Bay Park.

Additional information on these new trails can be found on the Palacios Paddling Trails website.