The New York Air National Guard, New York Army National Guard, and Greenland Airports partner to improve lodging facility in Greenland

KANGERLUSSUAQ, Greenland — The New York Air National Guard, New York Army National Guard and Greenland Airports are working together to improve living conditions for Airmen by repairing a long-standing roof issue at a lodging facility in Kangerlussuaq, Greenland.

The project adds a new pitched roof over the building's existing flat roof to stop water from leaking into the facility. There have been two rotations of 46 Soldiers in total so far and construction is expected to be completed in August 2026 after three rotations of Soldiers from the New York Army National Guard's 1156th Engineer Company from Camp Smith Training Site near Peekskill.

The 1156th’s Soldiers are “vertical engineers” who specialize in building construction, maintenance and upgrades. The effort began due to heavy leaking caused by the building's aging flat roof.

"We've known for years that there's problems with the roof," said Col. Eric Underhill, deputy commander of the 109th Airlift Wing.

The 109th Airlift Wing operates from Kangerlussuaq, Greenland, each year from April through August to conduct mission-essential training and provide remote resupply support across the Greenland ice sheet.

Underhill began working with Greenland Airports two years ago to discuss facility improvements as part of a new operating agreement. Greenland Airports, which owns the building, initially sought a Greenlandic contractor to complete the work.

After no contractors accepted the project, Underhill proposed a partnership that would allow New York Army National Guard engineers to complete the construction during annual training.

"We have troops that have the capability," Underhill said. "If you pay for the material and do the design, we'll do the work."

Under the agreement, Greenland Airports designed the roof and purchased the construction materials, while the New York Army National Guard provided the labor.

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Reid Duncan, an engineering technician with the 1156th Engineer Company, worked with Underhill during multiple site visits to evaluate the project before construction began.

"This would not have happened if we didn't trust each other and we didn't have a good working relationship," Underhill said.

The project builds on work completed by New York Army National Guard engineers in Greenland during annual training last year. Underhill said that project demonstrated that the Soldiers could successfully complete construction projects in Greenland's remote environment.

Construction in Greenland requires months of planning. Greenland Airports procured the materials, which were manufactured in Denmark and then shipped to Greenland.

"The problem with the Arctic is the logistics and sustainment," Underhill said. "That's what makes the Arctic very difficult."

Rather than removing the existing roof, the Soldiers are building a new pitched roof over the original flat roof. The new design will direct water away from the building instead of through the interior drainage system that contributed to years of leaks.

"We came out here to build a new roof over the existing failed roof," Duncan said.

The remote location creates additional challenges throughout construction.

"If something breaks, or you are short on material, it is a long turnaround to get a replacement," Duncan said.

The project gives Soldiers valuable experience completing a large-scale construction project while improving living conditions for Airmen supporting the 109th Airlift Wing's Arctic missions.

"Jobs like this really show them what real construction is like," Duncan said. "We're not just building a 10-by-10 shed. This is a big job."

For Underhill, the completed roof represents more than a construction project.

Underhill said the project addresses concerns about the facility and is intended to improve the quality of life for Airmen who regularly deploy to the location.