NAVFAC-Sponsored PWD Advanced Course Prepares Senior Leaders for Navy Shore Infrastructure Mission

WASHINGTON NAVY YARD — Twenty Civil Engineer Corps (CEC) officers and senior civilians are now better aligned to support the Department of the Navy’s shore infrastructure mission following their participation in the Public Works Department (PWD) Advanced Course. The one-week course is hosted by the Center for Seabees and Facilities Engineering (CECOS) with support from Naval Facilities Systems Engineering Command (NAVFAC) and Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC).

Throughout the program, participants heard from a lineup of senior NAVFAC and Navy leaders, including NAVFAC Washington Commanding Officer Capt. Daniel Schmitt. He emphasized the critical role the PWD Advanced Course plays in keeping leaders across NAVFAC and CNIC up to date on the policies and programs that underpin the Navy’s shore infrastructure objectives. These include “managing facilities, maintenance and infrastructure support for the fleet and shore installations worldwide,” Schmitt told the cohort.

He emphasized the importance of workforce development that aligns with mission readiness. “The CEC has a critical role to play in warfighting readiness; mentorship and culture; and individual leadership development. You are the stewards to lead change from both the command deck and the first line of supervision.”

Schmitt’s discussion also touched on the sweeping organizational changes underway across the enterprise, including the ongoing Navy Shore Command and Control transition, NAVFAC’s workforce acceleration efforts and a Secretary of the Navy-directed review of shore infrastructure management.

He highlighted priorities closer to home at NAVFAC Washington, urging leaders to focus on what they can control amid the broader changes. Schmitt discussed workload management strategies, closer coordination between regional engineers and Facilities Engineering Command operations and a new governance cadence designed to strengthen communication with supported commanders.

Other presenters included CEC Chief of Personnel, Plans, and Policies Capt. Rafael Miranda, NAVFAC Assistant Commander for Public Works, Michael Keller and NAVFAC Executive Director, Paul Pollock.

The PWD Advanced Course is the senior-most course in the Public Works Officer training continuum, building on the foundational PWD Basic and PWD Intermediate courses to prepare mid-grade and senior leaders for top public works leadership positions across the Navy’s shore establishment. The course was held between July 13-17 at the Admiral Gooding Center, Washington Navy Yard, DC.