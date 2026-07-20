Air University hosts Auburn leaders for partnership discussion

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. -- Air University leaders hosted a delegation from Auburn University July 10, 2026, to discuss how Auburn’s academic and research capabilities could support professional military education and future fellowship opportunities.

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Daniel H. Tulley, Air University commander and president, welcomed Auburn University President Dr. Christopher B. Roberts and other Auburn leaders. Their conversations covered the Department of the Air Force’s needs, professional military education, applied research and fellowships.

The day started with an office call between Tulley and Roberts. Dr. Yolanda Williams, Air University provost and chief academic officer, and Dr. Vini Nathan, Auburn University provost, joined the discussion. The group talked about shared priorities and what could come next.

“To maintain our edge as America’s Airpower University and operate at the speed of relevance, we must continuously evolve how we educate and prepare our students for the demands of today's fight,” said Dr. Yolanda Williams, Air University provost and chief academic officer. “This dialogue opens the door for strategic, defense-focused partnerships and shared research that will enhance our curriculum and forge the next generation of Air and Space Force leaders.”

Later, Air University leaders briefed the delegation on the future of professional military education across the Department of the Air Force. They talked about how civilian academic fellowships could support National Defense Strategy objectives and bring outside academic expertise into Air University’s fellowship programs.

Auburn’s presentation covered advanced manufacturing, cybersecurity, autonomous systems, supply chain management, national security policy and international relations. Leaders discussed how those fields could support future fellowships and other collaborative work.

The formal discussions closed by identifying next steps, milestones and action items for developing a formal partnership between the two universities. Before leaving Maxwell, the Auburn delegation toured facilities at Air University’s Air War College and discussed opportunities for future integration.