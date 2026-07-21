Austin 121 Cask Strength Light Whiskey Earns Two Top Honors at the 2026 International Whisky Competition

Best Light Whiskey and Best Texas Whiskey in International Whiskey Competition 2026

Austin 121 represents everything we set out to achieve with our light whiskey. To be recognized as the Best American Light Whiskey and the Best Texas Whiskey shows our team’s commitment to quality.” — Tom Buchsbaum, co-founder of Austin Craft Spirits Company

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Austin Craft Spirits Company proudly announces that Austin 121 Cask Strength Single Barrel Light Whiskey has been awarded First Place in two categories at the 2026 International Whisky Competition, earning the titles of Best American Light Whiskey and Best Texas Whiskey. Austin 121 received a score of 91.33 points in the competition, which is recognized as one of the world’s leading whisky-only judging events.The International Whisky Competition is judged blind by experienced whiskey professionals and evaluates spirits on aroma, taste, balance, complexity, finish, and overall quality. The competition is followed by industry professionals and whiskey enthusiasts around the world, making these awards an incredible recognition for the Austin-based distillery.Austin 121 begins as a carefully selected barrel of the company’s award-winning Austin 101 Light Whiskey. Only barrels with exceptional character continue aging for at least two Texas summers before being bottled at full cask strength as single barrel releases. Each bottle carries its own barrel proof, typically ranging from 130 to 136 proof, reflecting the unique influence of the barrel and Texas aging conditions.“Austin 121 represents everything we set out to achieve when we created our light whiskey program. We wanted a whiskey with bold character, remarkable smoothness, and a true sense of place. To be recognized as both the Best American Light Whiskey and the Best Texas Whiskey is an amazing honor and a testament to our team’s commitment to quality.” said Tom Buchsbaum, co-founder of Austin Craft Spirits Company.Crafted from 100 percent Texas grains and steam distilled to a higher proof in a custom column still, Austin 121 delivers concentrated flavors of butterscotch, vanilla, spice, and subtle mineral notes while maintaining a long, surprisingly smooth finish. The whiskey is matured in carefully selected barrels and bottled directly from the barrel without dilution.Since introducing Austin 101 in 2020, Austin Craft Spirits Company has earned recognition across its full portfolio. Austin 101 has received Gold Medals from the Denver International Spirits Competition, San Francisco World Spirits Competition, and Texas Whiskey Festival, as well as Double Platinum at the 2024 ASCOT Awards. Austin 121 earned Gold at the 2023 John Barleycorn Awards and Double Platinum at the 2024 ASCOT Awards. Austin 85 received Gold at the Texas Whiskey Festival, while Austin 111 has earned Gold honors from the Denver International Spirits Competition, Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards, and Texas Whiskey Festival, along with Platinum at the 2026 ASCOT Awards. Austin 121’s two first-place finishes at the 2026 International Whisky Competition add to the company’s growing record of award-winning Texas light whiskey.Austin 121 Cask Strength Light Whiskey is an allocated product, but is often available through select Texas retailers and online in select states.About Austin Craft Spirits CompanyHeadquartered in Austin, Texas, Austin Craft Spirits Company produces award-winning light whiskeys using Texas-grown grains, precision steam distillation, and sustainable barrel finishing practices. Its portfolio includes Austin 85, Austin 101, Austin 111, and Austin 121, each crafted to showcase the character of Texas grains while delivering an exceptionally smooth whiskey experience. Learn more at austinlightwhiskey.com

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