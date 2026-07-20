Oklahoma Unveils Strategy to Capture Share of Booming Space Economy

New framework turns state’s aerospace strength into launching pad for space industry

The Oklahoma Department of Aerospace and Aeronautics (ODAA), alongside the Oklahoma Space Industry Development Authority (OSIDA), released a statewide strategy to grow Oklahoma’s role in the fast-expanding space industry and position the state to compete for jobs, investment, and federal contracts as the global space economy nearly triples over the next decade. The strategy was announced by Governor Kevin Stitt during the Oklahoma Aerospace Breakfast ahead of the 2026 Farnborough International Airshow.

“We’re going to be top 10 in everything we do,” said Governor Kevin Stitt. “We’ve been building the backbone of the aerospace industry and we do it better than anyone else. By seizing this moment, we are creating generations of quality, good paying jobs for our kids and grandkids. This is a critical moment, and we are prepared to take it.”

The global space economy is worth $630 billion and is projected to reach $1.8 trillion by 2035. States that build a coordinated plan now stand to capture the lion’s share of that growth: the jobs, companies, and tax revenue that come with it. Oklahoma’s Space Advantage Strategy is designed to make sure Oklahoma is one of them.

Discover the future of aerospace—read more about the Oklahoma Advanced Space Innovation Sector (OASIS) Strategic Plan.