California Private Investigator Ken Childs Selected to Consult on Major Television Series

Helping writers and actors portray investigative work accurately is both professionally rewarding and an opportunity to showcase the standards expected of licensed private investigators.” — Ken Childs, Founder, CEO Paramount Investigative Services

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Paramount Investigative Services announced today that founder and lead investigator Ken Childs , has been retained as a technical consultant on an upcoming television series for major Los Angeles studio.Childs, a California licensed private investigator with nearly three decades of investigative experience, was referred to the production before interviewing with the series director. Following an in-depth interview, he was selected to work alongside the director and writing team to help ensure the series accurately portrays the work of professional private investigators.The initial consultation included several hours of discussions covering investigative methodology, surveillance operations, investigative decision making, professional ethics, and the realities of conducting modern private investigations. Additional consulting sessions are already scheduled, during which Childs will continue advising the creative team on investigative techniques, tools commonly used by licensed private investigators, and questions from actors preparing for their roles."Television has to condens investigations into a few dramatic scenes," said Childs. "In reality, successful investigations are built on preparation, patience, observation, and experience. It's rewarding to help talented writers and actors better understand how licensed investigators actually approach their work while bringing greater authenticity to the screen."Due to confidentiality obligations, Paramount Investigative Services cannot disclose the title of the series, storyline, cast members, or additional production details at this time.This consulting engagement reflects nearly 30 years of investigative experience and a career dedicated to professional surveillance, litigation support, and investigative consulting. Childs has served as a court-recognized expert witness in California and has appeared on Dr. Phil, Dr. Oz, Access Hollywood, BuzzFeed, and in the Los Angeles Times, among other national media outlets.Paramount Investigative Services provides professional investigative services for attorneys, insurance companies, corporations, and private clients throughout California. The firm specializes in surveillance investigations, workers' compensation fraud investigations , insurance fraud investigations, child custody investigations, infidelity investigations, litigation support, witness interviews, corporate investigations, and expert witness testimony.About Paramount Investigative ServicesParamount Investigative Services is a licensed California private investigation firm headquartered in Los Angeles. Founded by veteran investigator Ken Childs, the firm has earned a reputation for discreet, professional investigations supported by court-ready documentation and nearly three decades of field experience. Paramount Investigative Services serves clients throughout Los Angeles, Orange County, and Southern California, providing investigative solutions for law firms, insurance carriers, businesses, and private individuals.Media ContactKen ChildsFounder & CEOParamount Investigative Services, Inc.633 W. 5th StreetLos Angeles, California 90071(213) 733-3333

Workers Comp Surveillance Investigations

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.