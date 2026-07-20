Armand Corporation Breaks Ground on New Public Restroom Facilities in New York City Parks

Photo credit: Matthew Lapiska, Media Producer/Editor Creative Services, NYCDDC Rendering for public restroom at Murphy Brothers Playground – Photo credit: INFOTRAN Engineers & Architects, P.C.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Armand Corporation announced the start of construction on a multi-site public restroom initiative in high-traffic parks throughout the city under a design-build contract with the New York City Department of Design and Construction, sponsored by NYC Parks. Construction is now underway for the first two facilities at East River Park and Murphy Brothers Playground in Manhattan.On Friday, June 26th, a groundbreaking ceremony was held at Murphy Brothers Playground. Speakers at the groundbreaking included New York City Department of Design and Construction Commissioner Paul A. Ochoa; NYC Parks Commissioner Tricia Shimamura; Assemblymember Keith Powers; Senator Kristen Gonzalez; and Community Board 6 Chair Sandra McKee.The design-build project includes five public restroom buildings at Murphy Brothers Playground, East River Park, Kissena Park, Van Cortlandt Park, and Brookville Park. Each facility is designed to respond to site-specific needs while emphasizing accessibility, durability, and sustainability. Planned features include energy-efficient systems, natural ventilation, PV-paneled roofs, and high-durability, low-maintenance materials intended to support long-term resilience and improve the park experience for visitors.“When you gotta go, you gotta go. We all know the feeling of needing a restroom and not having one nearby, and I am thrilled DDC is breaking ground on five new public restroom facilities across New York City,” said NYC Department of Design and Construction Commissioner Paul A. Ochoa. “Using design-build, we will deliver durable, ADA-accessible public restroom buildings faster. Through this project we are also solidifying our commitment to supporting M/WBEs across the City by partnering with InfoTran Engineers & Architects, P.C., a minority business enterprise, and Armand Construction Corp., a minority woman-owned business. We thank NYC Parks for partnering with us to deliver these essential facilities to New Yorkers.Armand Corporation is delivering the project in partnership with INFOTRAN Engineers & Architects, P.C. Working closely with NYCDDC, NYC Parks, and community stakeholders, the team is advancing a collaborative delivery model intended to ensure each facility is responsive to its setting and the needs of surrounding neighborhoods.The project also marks a significant milestone in New York City public infrastructure delivery. Armand Corporation is the first minority- and woman-owned firm to be awarded a Design-Build contract by NYCDDC, reflecting the agency’s commitment to expanding opportunities for Minority- and Women-Owned Business Enterprises.“We are grateful to the New York City Department of Design and Construction for the opportunity to help deliver this important project,” said Barbara A. Armand, Founder, President, and CEO of Armand Corporation. “This milestone reflects the strength of our team and our long-standing commitment to community-focused infrastructure. We are proud to support the delivery of essential public facilities that will serve New Yorkers across multiple boroughs."Construction is currently underway at two sites, with work at the remaining three sites—Kissena Park in Queens, Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx, Brookville Park in Queens, expected to begin within the next month. Substantial completion across all sites is anticipated by December 2026.About Armand CorporationArmand Corporation ( www.Armandcorp.com ) is a construction and program management firm committed to delivering complex projects that strengthen communities across the Northeast and throughout the United States. Founded in 1991, the company is celebrating 35 years of service on high-profile, multi-faceted projects. Armand is an independently owned, woman-owned, and minority-owned business led by founder Barbara A. Armand, President and CEO. Its multidisciplinary team includes construction managers, inspectors, engineers, schedulers, and project controls professionals managing projects ranging from $500,000 to more than $1.2 billion.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.