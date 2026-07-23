IntrepidX Adds Hatch-Waxman eDiscovery Leader Taylor Judd to Expand Pharmaceutical Litigation and Corporate Legal Growth

Taylor Judd

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IntrepidX , a premier legal services provider specializing in eDiscovery , forensics, court reporting, and managed document review, today announced that Taylor Judd has joined the company as Director of Business Development to support strategic growth across pharmaceutical litigation, corporate legal, and other complex eDiscovery matters, including banking and finance and e-commerce.Judd brings more than 15 years of experience helping law firms and corporate legal teams manage complex discovery, review, and data workflows. His background includes extensive work in Hatch-Waxman and pharmaceutical IP litigation, including ANDA-related disputes, joint defense coordination, and review strategy for major pharmaceutical companies and the law firms that support them.“Taylor brings the market knowledge, client relationships, and specialized experience that align with where IntrepidX is headed,” said Parkash Khatri, CEO of IntrepidX. “He understands the complexity of pharmaceutical litigation, the importance of responsive client service, and the practical challenges legal teams face when technology, data, and deadlines collide.”Judd joins IntrepidX as the company expands its presence in pharmaceutical litigation and technology-enabled legal workflows. IntrepidX has gained industry recognition for innovation in Relativity workflows and continues to invest in purpose-built solutions, including XSuite, its lineup of applications that work in or alongside Relativity to reduce friction across the eDiscovery lifecycle. XSuite includes tools for near-instant document viewing, with page-load times as fast as 4 milliseconds, integrated coding and review workflows, built-in translation, advanced text search and image highlighting, and AI-powered OCR that extracts text from handwritten notes, degraded scans, and complex legacy documents that traditional OCR often misses.“What attracted me to IntrepidX is that the specialization is real,” said Judd. “The team understands the work, the workflows, and the client experience. This is not a distant, generic approach to eDiscovery. It is hands-on, relationship-driven, and backed by technology that helps solve problems larger providers often cannot move quickly enough to address. In markets like pharmaceutical litigation, banking and finance, and e-commerce—where sensitive intellectual property, personal information, complex data, and tight timelines are common—that combination of expertise, discretion, and technology matters.”In addition to his pharmaceutical litigation experience, Judd brings a strong background assisting in-house legal teams and outside counsel across banking and finance, e-commerce, and other corporate environments. His work has included internal investigations, employee departure workflows, contract and policy review, HR document updates, and other data-intensive initiatives requiring legal-grade processes, strict confidentiality, and careful protection of intellectual property, customer data, and personally identifiable information.“Corporate legal teams often have data challenges that are not strictly litigation matters but still require defensible process, strong technology, experienced people, and disciplined handling of sensitive information,” Judd said. “That is another area where IntrepidX is well positioned.”Judd previously worked with Khatri and other members of the IntrepidX leadership team earlier in his career, giving him a strong connection to the company’s culture, technical approach, and client-service model.“Having Parkash leading the company is a major advantage,” Judd said. “He understands the technical side deeply and can move quickly when a client has a complex workflow issue. That combination of leadership, technical fluency, and client focus is rare in this industry.”With Judd’s addition, IntrepidX continues to build a team focused on high-touch client service, specialized legal workflows, and practical innovation for complex matters across highly regulated and data-sensitive industries.About IntrepidXIntrepidX is a premier legal services provider specializing in eDiscovery, forensics, court reporting, and managed document review. Combining ingenuity and collaboration with expertise, IntrepidX delivers peerless solutions to complex and emerging legal challenges. For more information about IntrepidX and its services, please visit www.intrepidx.com

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