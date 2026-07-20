IVSG Named Authorized Partner for FavorDrop’s First-to-Market Digital Incentive Platform for Automotive Dealers

Driving High Unsold Sales Conversion into Realized profits

LAKE FOREST, IL, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PRESS RELEASE — FOR IMMEDIATE DISTRIBUTIONIntegrated Vehicle Solutions Group (IVSG) Named Authorized Partner for FavorDrop’s First-to-Market Digital Incentive Platform for Automotive DealersLake Forest, IL — July , 2026 — Integrated Vehicle Solutions Group (IVSG) today announced it has been formally authorized to market and sell FavorDrop, the automotive industry’s first-to-market digital incentive platform designed specifically for dealer groups. FavorDrop operates through curated local merchants surrounding each dealership, creating a new, measurable incentive layer that moves prospects and customers to buying action.FavorDrop introduces a breakthrough capability long missing from dealership technology stacks and marketing programs: a trackable, single-use incentive that directly drives customer buying behavior and produces measurable attribution and profitable results.The Missing Layer Between CRM Workflows and Customer ActionDealer groups have invested heavily in CRMs, digital retailing, and messaging platforms — yet none of those systems create direct, attributable movement in prospect or customer buying behavior. FavorDrop fills that gap.• CRM Incentive Layer — FavorDrop sits between CRM workflows and customer action, finally connecting dealer messaging to measurable buying outcomes.• Single-Use Incentives — Each incentive is trackable, time-bound, and tied to a specific customer action.• Measurable Attribution — Dealers can see exactly which incentive drove which behavior, closing the loop on marketing ROI.• Can drive sales conversions of upward to 20% per quarter—Significant ROI to dealer—2-month paybackExecutive CommentaryPeter Leger, CEO IVSG, emphasized the significance of the partnership:“We are very excited to partner with FavorDrop. Dealer groups have been asking for a way to connect their CRM workflows to real customer action. FavorDrop is the first solution that I have known in my 35 years in automotive retailing that finally delivers measurable movement and increased sales/gross profit under a dynamic marketing program. This is a true first-to-market capability, and IVSG is proud to bring it to dealers nationwide.”Jack Sardinia, CEO FavorDrop, highlights the operational impact:“FavorDrop values the opportunity to partner with Peter and the IVSG team. Dealers spend millions on CRMs, digital retailing, and marketing systems — but none of those investments actually move customers to buy—vehicles, service, parts, and accessories—FavorDrop does. It is simple, trackable, and built for the way dealers already operate. We are excited to help groups deploy incentives that produce real attribution.”Harold Erbacher, COO Northtown Automotive Companies (20 franchises, Official Sponsor of the Buffalo Bills and Sabres)“At Northtown, we pride ourselves on meticulously testing and measuring the impact of every new software that walks through our door. “If you talk to any salesperson, one of the things they don't have enough of is time. So we looked at FavorDrop as an opportunity to do a couple of things. One, if we used it well, we could give our customers and prospects something no one else in the marketplace was doing. And for our employees — our most valuable asset — we could give them the gift of more time to do their other functions. FavorDrop allowed us to check the box on both of those fronts.As we rolled this out, the numbers told the same story. Typically, of the customers who come in and don't buy from us, if there are a hundred, we don't send a FavorDrop to, maybe ten will come back and ultimately purchase a vehicle from us. If we take a similar pool of 100 people and send them a FavorDrop after they leave without buying, we see three to five times that number come back and do business with us."A First-to-Market Advantage for DealersWith IVSG as an authorized partner, dealer groups gain immediate access to:• Local Merchant Networks• CRM-Integrated Delivery• Attribution-Grade ReportingFavorDrop’s incentive engine is designed to work seamlessly with existing dealer DMS and CRM systems, delivering a new level of precision, accountability, and customer engagement.About Integrated Vehicle Solutions Group (IVSG) ( www.ivsgllc.com For the past 17 years, IVSG has been providing advanced digital engagement solutions, fixed operations solutions, cybersecurity, and data management solutions for automotive dealer groups and their retail partners across the United States. The company specializes in solutions that enhance customer movement, operational efficiency, and measurable ROI.About FavorDrop ( www.favordrop.com FavorDrop is a digital incentive platform built for automotive retail, enabling dealers to deliver single-use, trackable incentives supported by local merchant engagement. FavorDrop bridges the gap between CRM workflows and customer action, creating measurable attribution for every incentive delivered.About Northtown Automotive Group ( www.northtownauto.com Northtown Automotive Group is one of Western New York’s largest and most established dealership organizations, headquartered in the Buffalo/Amherst region. The group began in 1969 as a small used-car operation and has grown into a network of 10 state-of-the-art retail centers representing more than 20 major automotive franchises, including Toyota, Honda, Lexus, Subaru, Hyundai, Volkswagen, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, Volvo, Mazda, Kia, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, and Genesis.Northtown is known for its customer-focused culture, factory-trained service teams, and modernized facilities designed to elevate both customer and employee experience. The group employs more than 800 associates and has earned multiple industry awards, including the Buffalo Niagara Business Ethics Award and Time Magazine’s Quality Dealer Award.The organization is also deeply embedded in the Buffalo community, serving as the official automotive partner of the Buffalo Bills for over 30 years and a long-standing sponsor of the Buffalo Sabres. Northtown supports numerous local charities and foundations across Erie and Niagara counties.

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