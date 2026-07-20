The Elm Group Named North Dakota's No. 1 Large Team by RealTrends Verified

Agents of The Elm Group brokered by REAL Logo for Elm Group Real Trends Verified Ranking for ND

The team also ranks No. 38 among large teams nationwide and stands as The Real Brokerage's No. 2 team in the country for 2025 production.

GRAND FORKS, ND, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Elm Group, a real estate team affiliated with The Real Brokerage and serving Fargo, Grand Forks and the Minnesota Lakes Area, has been recognized by RealTrends Verified as the No. 1 large team in North Dakota, ranked by transaction sides, in the 2026 rankings reflecting 2025 production.

The same RealTrends Verified rankings place The Elm Group No. 38 among all large teams in the United States by transaction sides — a top-tier national result in one of real estate's most widely referenced, independently verified performance programs. RealTrends Verified confirms production data directly with brokerages before publishing, which lends the recognition added credibility in an industry where self-reported numbers are common.

Behind the rankings is a standout year: The Elm Group closed 353 transaction sides and $111.5 million in sales volume in 2025, according to the RealTrends Verified data underlying the results.

The team also holds a distinction that spans the entire country. Within The Real Brokerage — one of the fastest-growing brokerages in North America — The Elm Group ranks as the No. 2 team in the nation, a placement measured against thousands of agents and teams operating on the same platform.

"These rankings belong to our clients and our agents," said Tyler Lindell, team leader of The Elm Group. "Being verified as North Dakota's top large team, and standing among the best teams in the country, reflects the trust families across our region place in us every day. We don't take that for granted."

For buyers and sellers across Fargo, Grand Forks and the Minnesota Lakes Area, third-party recognition offers something marketing cannot: independent confirmation of a track record. RealTrends Verified rankings are among the most cited benchmarks in residential real estate, used by consumers and industry peers alike to identify top-performing teams.

The Elm Group credits its results to a model that pairs experienced, full-time Realtors with technology, market analytics and deep neighborhood knowledge. "Our goal has never been a ranking; it's to help people make better real estate decisions," Lindell added. "These results tell us that approach is working, and we're just getting started."

About The Elm Group

The Elm Group exists to help people make better real estate decisions through education, local expertise, data and exceptional service. The team combines the personal guidance of experienced full-time Realtors with technology, market analytics and neighborhood knowledge to give buyers and sellers confidence from their first search to the closing table. Serving Fargo, Grand Forks and the Minnesota Lakes Area, The Elm Group is affiliated with The Real Brokerage. In 2025 the team completed 353 transaction sides and $111.5 million in sales volume, earning recognition from RealTrends Verified as North Dakota's No. 1 large team and the No. 38 large team in the United States. Learn more at www.realelmgroup.com.

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