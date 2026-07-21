The Haven Detox Group Joins National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers

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The Haven Detox Group strengthens its commitment to trusted, ethical addiction treatment and continued improvement in patient care.

Addiction treatment is continually evolving, and providers have a responsibility to evolve with it” — Brian Thorn, chief executive officer of Haven Health Management

PALM SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Haven Detox Group joined the National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers (NAATP), reinforcing its commitment to ethical practices, clinical excellence and greater access to high-quality substance use treatment. Each of its treatment locations was added to NAATP’s national provider directory on July 21, making it an official resource for people seeking addiction treatment NAATP upholds strict membership criteria. NAATP provider members must be properly licensed for the services they offer, hold recognized accreditation and agree to follow NAATP’s Code of Ethics, Membership Terms and quality assurance guidelines. These requirements promote responsible clinical, operational and marketing practices throughout the addiction treatment field.“Joining NAATP is another way we can hold ourselves accountable to the standards people and families should expect when seeking substance use disorder treatment,” said Bruce Shear, chairman of the board of Haven Health Management. “It gives our teams opportunities to collaborate with respected providers, contribute to important industry conversations and continue strengthening the care available across our network.”Membership connects The Haven Detox Group with treatment providers across the country working to improve addiction care. It also gives employees access to education, research and practical resources they can use to stay current and share what is working with others in the field. For patients and families, that means receiving care from teams that continue learning, reviewing their practices and staying connected to current industry guidance.“Addiction treatment is continually evolving, and providers have a responsibility to evolve with it,” said Brian Thorn, chief executive officer of Haven Health Management. “NAATP membership gives our teams additional tools, relationships and educational opportunities. Ultimately, this is about helping more people find trustworthy treatment and receive the support they need to build lasting recovery.”Through NAATP membership, The Haven Detox Group will have additional opportunities to advocate for patients, addressing challenges such as limited treatment access and fragmented care and help strengthen the addiction treatment field.About The Haven Detox GroupThe Haven Detox Group is a Joint Commission-accredited mental health, substance use and dual-diagnosis treatment brand with locations across the United States and Puerto Rico. Its programs include medical detoxification, residential treatment, psychiatric services and evidence-based therapies designed to address addiction and co-occurring mental health conditions. Learn more at havendetoxnow.com.

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