NEW FROM WUNC: DC Insider Michael Whatley Rakes in Campaign Cash from Chemours While Dodging Questions About PFAS

WUNC: “DJ Griffin, a Whatley campaign spokesman, did not reply to either an email or a text message asking about the GOP candidate’s stance on Chemours.”

New reporting from WUNC is exposing DC insider Michael Whatley for taking thousands of dollars from the Chemours Company PAC while refusing to answer questions about the federal government’s recent settlement with Chemours or the EPA’s decision to roll back regulations limiting PFAS, also known as forever chemicals, in drinking water.

For decades, Chemours dumped forever chemicals into the Cape Fear River in Eastern North Carolina. Earlier this year, researchers found high levels of PFAS in blood samples of Wilmington residents.

WUNC: “Questions Griffin did not address included whether Whatley believes Chemours has adequately addressed the contamination allegedly caused by it and DuPont; about the GOP candidate’s stance on the settlement agreement; and about the Trump EPA’s decision to rescind Biden-era health limits for GenX and three other PFAS.”

This comes after Whatley championed spending cuts that delayed PFAS clean up at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base by five years.

As Eastern North Carolina continues to live with the impacts of forever chemicals in their communities, Whatley is continuing to sell out North Carolina to his political benefit.

Read More:

WUNC: What role could PFAS play in North Carolina’s closely watched U.S. Senate race?

Adam Wagner | July 17, 2026

Now, Chemours is weighing in on North Carolina’s closely watched U.S. Senate race, with its corporate political action committee contributing $5,000 to GOP candidate Michael Whatley’s campaign .

DJ Griffin, a Whatley campaign spokesman, did not reply to either an email or a text message asking about the GOP candidate’s stance on Chemours.

Questions Griffin did not address included whether Whatley believes Chemours has adequately addressed the contamination allegedly caused by it and DuPont; about the GOP candidate’s stance on the settlement agreement; and about the Trump EPA’s decision to rescind Biden-era health limits for GenX and three other PFAS.

Erin Carey, the director of the Sierra Club’s North Carolina chapter, said it is disappointing that Whatley has not discussed PFAS contamination and more so that he is accepting campaign contributions from the company that is linked with that contamination.

“It’s as baffling as it is disgraceful,” said Carey, who lives in Wilmington and drank contaminated water for two decades.

Scientists have linked exposure to some PFAS with a number of health effects, including certain cancers, decreased fertility and development delays in children.

Notably, Chemours made the $5,000 contribution to Whatley’s campaign on March 3, technically during the primary. That means the PAC could make another contribution of up to $5,000 for the general election.

During this election cycle, the Chemours PAC also made a maximum $15,000 contribution to the National Republican Senatorial Committee , which is Senate Republicans’ official campaign arm.

“It’s very disheartening as someone who drank poisoned drinking water for 20 years to know that the company that did it is essentially buying their way out of it as those of us who were left behind are paying to clean up the mess,” Carey said.

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