New Cleburne Med Spa to Give Away a Year of Free Botox During Grand Opening Celebration This Friday
One winner takes home a year of free Botox as InjectCo. opens its Cleburne med spa this Friday with food, music, and giveaways.
The event is free and open to the public and will take place Friday, July 24, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at InjectCo.'s new location on Henderson Avenue near H-E-B.
The year of free Botox will headline the celebration, but it won't be the only reason to stop by. Guests will have access to Botox Cleburne pricing of just $9 per unit, complimentary B12 shots, and more than $8,000 in giveaways, treatments, and prizes donated by InjectCo. and several Cleburne-area businesses.
"We wanted this to feel like a celebration for the entire community, not just a grand opening," said Kiara DeWitt, RN, founder and owner of InjectCo. "Whether someone is already a patient or they're simply curious about aesthetic treatments, we want them to come meet our team, have a great time, and see what we're all about. And yes, someone really is going to win free Botox for an entire year."
The clinic itself has already become something of a local conversation piece. InjectCo. opened inside a former auto body shop and intentionally kept one piece of its history: a fully functional automotive lift that still sits inside the building. As far as the company knows, it's the only medical spa in North Texas with a working car lift.
Behind the unique location is a serious commitment to patient care. Unlike many aesthetic practices, every treatment at this Cleburne MedSpa is performed by a master-trained registered nurse injector. The practice exclusively uses FDA-approved injectable products, including filler injection Cleburne patients rely on for natural-looking enhancement, and focuses on safe results tailored to each patient.
Leading the Cleburne location is Paige Lambert, RN, a master injector who brings advanced aesthetic training and a patient-first approach to every treatment. Patients visiting the new clinic can expect experienced nursing care, personalized treatment plans, and a focus on refreshed, natural results.
The new location will serve patients throughout Cleburne, Burleson, Joshua, Godley, Keene, Alvarado, Granbury, Glen Rose, Venus, Mansfield, and surrounding Johnson County communities.
In addition to aesthetic specials, the grand opening will feature a festival-style atmosphere with Torchy's Tacos, a live DJ, snow cones, a photo booth, mini tattoos, local vendors, and family-friendly activities throughout the evening.
"We're excited to become part of Cleburne," DeWitt said. "We're committed to providing high-quality aesthetic care while building relationships in the community. We hope everyone comes out Friday evening to celebrate with us."
Grand Opening Details
Friday, July 24
5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
InjectCo. Cleburne
424 W Henderson St, Cleburne, TX 76033
Event Highlights
Win free Botox for an entire year
Botox for $9 per unit
Free B12 shots for everyone who attends
More than $8,000 in giveaways, services, and prizes
Torchy's Tacos and snow cones
Live DJ and photo booth
Mini tattoos and local vendors
The event is free and open to the public. Everyone is welcome.
Kiara DeWitt, RN
InjectCo
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