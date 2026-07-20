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Washington DFI Welcomes Interchange Trust Company LLC to State Trust Charter

Olympia – The Washington State Department of Financial Institutions (DFI) welcomes Interchange Trust Company LLC as a new Washington State Trust Company Charter effective July 16, 2026.

Interchange Trust Company is headquartered in Vancouver, WA and plans to serve as the directed trustee and custodian of assets held in retirement accounts and employee benefit plans. They are affiliated with Interchange Clearing LLC. The Company joins DFI as the 23rd trust company chartered.

“We welcome Interchange Trust Company LLC to the Washington Charter,” DFI Division of Banks Director, Matt Harvey said. "DFI is committed to supporting local communities with new financial services companies while continuing to foster safe and sound financial services for all Washington residents through strong regulatory oversight."

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Washington DFI Welcomes Interchange Trust Company LLC to State Trust Charter

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