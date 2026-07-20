New York State Museum’s Summer Youth Employment Program Inspires Next Generation of Museum Professionals

The New York State Museum, in collaboration with the City of Albany’s LIGHT Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP) and Girls Inc. Eureka!, is thrilled to once again welcome local teens through its annual summer internship program. The paid internship gives high school students hands-on experience in science, history, and the arts while also introducing them to careers in museums and other cultural institutions.

Over the course of six weeks, 13 interns will work alongside Museum professionals, lead interactive public programs, and use the Museum’s collections and research to create engaging experiences for families and young visitors.

New York State Museum Director Jennifer Saunders said, “The New York State Museum is proud to be a beloved part of the Albany community, and we’re excited to give local teens a firsthand look at the many career pathways we offer. Whether it’s engaging with the public through museum education, collecting and preserving historic objects, curating exhibitions, or conducting scientific research, museums offer meaningful opportunities to inspire curiosity, advance knowledge, and serve the public.”

Coordinator of Public Programming, Kat Morehouse, said, "What I love most about this program is that it is truly student-driven. Our interns work alongside Museum professionals, explore behind-the-scenes collections, and discover the many career paths that exist within museums and cultural institutions. It's a win-win, our visitors enjoy engaging, hands-on experiences created by the students, while the teens gain professional skills, confidence, and a better understanding of how their interests can lead to meaningful careers."

Since joining the Museum earlier this month, interns have immersed themselves in Museum operations, gaining valuable behind-the-scenes experience from Museum scientists, historians, educators, archivists, and exhibit designers.

The program will conclude with a three-day student showcase, where interns will share what they have learned from collections tours, gallery talks, and career exploration sessions with experts from the New York State Museum, New York State Archives, and New York State Library. Visitors are invited to attend the following showcase events:

Tuesday, August 4 : 1:45 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.

: 1:45 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, August 5 : 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.

: 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. Thursday, August 6: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Student Intern Norah Sweet said, “I’ve really enjoyed my experience working at the Museum this year. I’ve been able to learn so many new things and be exposed to a variety of interesting topics that I don’t have much prior knowledge of. SYEP has been very helpful for me, as it’s given me the experience of working in an educational environment while exposing me to working habits that will benefit me for life.”

This summer’s cohort includes 10 students from the City of Albany’s LIGHT Summer Youth Employment and three students from Girls Inc. Eureka! Interns work 20 hours per week, earning $16.00 an hour.

The City of Albany’s LIGHT Summer Youth Employment Program provides paid work experience to young people between the ages of 14 and 18 years old. The initiative seeks to expose youth to various businesses, teach transferable skills, and foster career readiness, civic engagement, and academic growth.

Girls Inc. Eureka! is a free, five-year college-readiness program that introduces STEM, personal development, sports, mentorship, and career exploration.

About the New York State Museum

Established in 1836, the New York State Museum is the oldest and largest public museum in the United States. Home to leading scientists, historians, archeologists, and anthropologists, its collections represent the State’s rich cultural and natural heritage from the past and present, including a staggering 20+ million artifacts spanning 1.1 billion years ago to today. Located at 222 Madison Avenue in Albany, the Museum is open Tuesday through Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is closed on all state observed holidays, including the Fourth of July, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day. Admission is free. For additional information, visit the New York State Museum website and subscribe to our newsletter.