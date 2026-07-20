Kodiak Fence Company earns three local awards for fence installation services across Flower Mound, Lewisville, Highland Village, and North DFW.

Kodiak Fence Company looks strongest for wood fencing, vinyl fencing, and chain link fencing backed by a serviceable website and a strong public reputation profile.” — Fence Advisors

FLOWER MOUND, TX, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kodiak Fence Company, a locally operated fence contractor serving Denton County and the North Dallas-Fort Worth area, has received multiple awards recognizing the company’s service, reputation, and work in residential fence installation.The company was recently named a Neighborhood Fave by Nextdoor, Best Fence Company in Flower Mound by BusinessRate, and a Top DFW Fence Contractor by Fence Advisors.These recognitions reflect Kodiak Fence Company’s continued focus on professional workmanship, clear communication, and dependable service for homeowners and businesses throughout Flower Mound, Lewisville Grapevine , Coppell, Southlake, and surrounding North DFW communities.“Receiving recognition from neighborhood residents and industry platforms is meaningful because it reflects the trust our customers place in us,” said Alberto, owner of Kodiak Fence Company. “Our goal is to provide each customer with a straightforward process, quality materials, and a fence installation built for the property’s specific needs.”Local Fence Installation Services Across North DFWKodiak Fence Company provides residential and commercial fencing solutions, including:Wood fence installationChain link fence installationOrnamental metal fencingRanch and agricultural fencingPrivacy fence installationFence replacement and repairsCustom gates and access pointsAs a local fence company, Kodiak Fence Company works with property owners to select suitable fence materials, heights, layouts, and designs based on privacy, security, appearance, budget, and local property requirements.Wood fence installation remains one of the company’s most requested services throughout Flower Mound, Lewisville, and Highland Village. Available configurations include traditional side-by-side privacy fencing, board-on-board fencing, horizontal fencing, top-cap and trim designs, and custom cedar fence options.The company also performs chain link fence installation for residential yards, commercial properties, equipment areas, athletic spaces, and other locations requiring durable and practical perimeter fencing.Serving Flower Mound and Surrounding CommunitiesKodiak Fence Company is based in Flower Mound and serves customers throughout Denton County and North DFW. Its primary service area includes:Flower Mound: Residential fence installation, replacement fencing, custom gates, wood privacy fencing, ornamental fencing, and ranch fencing.Lewisville: Wood fence installation, chain link fence installation, commercial fencing, fence repairs, and full fence replacement.Highland Village: Custom cedar fencing, privacy fences, ornamental metal fences, gates, and property-line fence installation.Grapevine: Residential and commercial fence installation, including wood fencing, board-on-board fences, ranch-style fencing, and metal fencing.Coppell: Privacy fencing, fence replacement, gate installation, wood fencing, and ornamental fence projects.Southlake: Custom fence installation, cedar privacy fencing, ranch fencing, metal fencing, and gate systems.By maintaining a focused North DFW service area, the company can provide local project knowledge and responsive communication throughout the estimating, material selection, scheduling, and installation process.Multiple Awards Recognize Local ReputationThe Nextdoor Neighborhood Fave recognition is based on recommendations and support from local residents using the Nextdoor platform. The recognition highlights businesses that have earned positive attention within the neighborhoods they serve.The Best Fence Company in Flower Mound award from BusinessRate recognizes Kodiak Fence Company’s reputation within its primary local market.Fence Advisors’ designation of Kodiak Fence Company as a Top DFW Fence Contractor further recognizes the company among fencing providers serving the broader Dallas-Fort Worth area.Together, the three awards reinforce Kodiak Fence Company’s position as a trusted option for property owners searching for a fence contractor in Flower Mound, Lewisville, Highland Village, Grapevine, Coppell, Southlake, and nearby communities.About Kodiak Fence CompanyKodiak Fence Company is a Flower Mound-based fence company providing residential and commercial fence installation across Denton County and North DFW. The company specializes in wood fence installation, chain link fence installation, ornamental fencing, ranch fencing, privacy fencing, gates, repairs, and complete fence replacement.Property owners can request an estimate or learn more about available fence installation services atName: KODIAK FENCE COMPANYAddress: 400 Parker Square Rd Ste 270C, Flower Mound, TX 75028Phone Number: 4697548913kodiakfencecompany.com

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