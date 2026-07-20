Seven New Jersey Long Term Care Providers Earn National Silver Quality Award for Performance Excellence

Earning the Silver Quality Award is a remarkable accomplishment that reflects an organization's commitment to continuous improvement, strong leadership, and exceptional resident-centered care,” — Andy Aronson, President & CEO, HCANJ

HAMILTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Health Care Association of New Jersey (HCANJ) is pleased to announce that six skilled nursing centers and one assisted living community have earned the 2026 Silver – Achievement in Quality Award from the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL). The Silver Award is the second of three progressive levels in the prestigious AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program, recognizing providers that demonstrate systematic performance improvement, strong leadership, and measurable results in delivering high-quality care.

The 2026 New Jersey Silver Award recipients are:

• Brightview Wayne

• Complete Care at Barn Hill Care Center

• Complete Care at Clark

• Complete Care at Marcella

• Complete Care at Monmouth

• Complete Care at Orange Park

• Willow Springs Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center

These seven organizations are among 255 long term care providers across 43 states recognized with the 2026 Silver Award.

"Earning the Silver Quality Award is a remarkable accomplishment that reflects an organization's commitment to continuous improvement, strong leadership, and exceptional resident-centered care," said Andy Aronson, President and CEO of the Health Care Association of New Jersey. "The Baldrige Performance Excellence Framework challenges providers to evaluate every aspect of their operations—from leadership and strategic planning to workforce engagement, customer satisfaction, and measurable outcomes. These organizations have demonstrated that quality is not simply a goal, but a culture. We are incredibly proud of these New Jersey providers for their dedication to excellence and for serving as examples of what is possible when organizations commit to continuous learning and improvement."

The AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program is built on the nationally recognized Baldrige Performance Excellence Framework and features three progressive award levels—Bronze, Silver, and Gold. Organizations advancing to the Silver level have moved beyond establishing foundational quality practices and have demonstrated effective approaches, systematic improvements, organizational learning, and measurable progress across key areas of performance.

Silver applicants undergo a rigorous evaluation by trained examiners from across the country who assess how organizations deploy and improve processes related to leadership, strategic planning, workforce engagement, resident and family satisfaction, operations, knowledge management, and results. The framework encourages providers to build sustainable systems that continuously improve care quality, organizational performance, and resident outcomes.

"Achieving the Silver Award level demonstrates meaningful progress on the quality journey," said Clif Porter, president and CEO of AHCA/NCAL. "These providers have put in countless hours of work to improve, strengthen their operations, and enhance the care they deliver every day. On behalf of AHCA/NCAL, we congratulate this year's recipients and look forward to celebrating the positive impact they have made on our profession."

HCANJ continues to support New Jersey providers throughout every stage of the Quality Award journey by offering educational programs, application workshops, one-on-one coaching, application review and editing assistance, and opportunities for members to serve as national Quality Award Examiners. These resources help organizations strengthen performance while fostering a statewide culture of continuous quality improvement.

The 2026 National Quality Award recipients will be recognized during Delivering Solutions 26, the AHCA/NCAL Convention & Expo, October 11–14, 2026, in Boston, Massachusetts.

About the Health Care Association of New Jersey (HCANJ)

The Health Care Association of New Jersey is the state's largest organization representing skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities, and long term care providers. HCANJ is committed to advancing quality care through advocacy, education, workforce development, and quality improvement initiatives that support providers and enhance the lives of New Jersey's seniors and individuals requiring long term services and supports.

Contact:

Katherine Gursky

Director of Assisted Living

908-963-6971

Katherine@hcanj.org

www.Hcanj.org

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