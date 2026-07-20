Governor Hochul Announces $250 Million Transformative Redevelopme...

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that construction is underway at the redevelopment of Marine Drive Apartments, a 70-year-old public housing complex in Buffalo. The $250 million first phase of the three-phase transformation will include the new construction of 254 apartments across four buildings. When complete, the entire $600 million Marine Drive redevelopment will replace the original 616 units with approximately 730 new apartments. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State Homes and Community Renewal (HCR) has created or preserved more than 11,600 affordable homes in Erie County, including more than 8,300 in the city of Buffalo. Marine Drive Phase I continues this effort and is part of Governor Hochul’s $25 billion five-year Housing Plan, which is on track to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide.

“The Marine Drive redevelopment will help transform the Lake Erie waterfront for generations to come,” Governor Hochul said. “Our administration is prioritizing projects like this – investments that enhance affordability, revitalize neighborhoods, and modernize housing. This project reflects our commitment to building modern, affordable housing that strengthens communities and expands opportunities.”

Built in the 1950s, the pre-existing seven-building Marine Drive housing complex is now nearly obsolete. The three-phase redevelopment will create hundreds of modern, affordable homes and support the continued transformation of Buffalo’s waterfront.

The 254 apartments constructed in the first phase will be affordable to households earning up to 120 percent of the Area Median Income. There will be a mix of studio, one, two, three, and four-bedroom units. All current residents will remain in their homes until new apartments are completed, ensuring there will be no displacement during construction.

Developed by The Habitat Company, Duvernay and Brooks, and Bridges Development, an affiliate of the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority, the development team worked closely with existing residents and the surrounding community to ensure resident input shaped the project’s design and timeline. The project is included in the City of Buffalo’s four-year strategic plan.

The plan also includes 5,000 square feet of new retail and commercial space, a new community center, landscaped green spaces, and a public plaza, as well as upgrades to the site’s essential infrastructure including the electrical grid and the sewer and water lines.

Marine Drive is located on the Lake Erie waterfront, in downtown Buffalo, and within walking distance of the Buffalo Metrorail and the city’s Amtrak station. The project features will bring economic benefits to the entire neighborhood.

Marine Drive Phase I will be all-electric, with energy-efficient appliances, water-conserving plumbing fixtures, LED lighting, and an Energy Recovery Ventilation system to improve indoor air quality. It also will have fully accessible and adaptable apartments. There will be 27 units to accommodate residents with mobility disabilities and seven units to accommodate residents with sensory disabilities.

Marine Drive Phase I is supported by HCR’s Federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program, which is expected to generate $81 million in equity, its State Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program, which is expected to generate $18 million in equity, and $93 million in subsidy.

The site participated in the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's successful Brownfield Cleanup Program and became eligible for $31.6 million in tax credits administered by the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance. The Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority provided $4 million in capital funding, the Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency provided $2 million in HOME funding, and the City of Buffalo provided $900,000 in infrastructure funding.

More than 100 units will be covered under a Section 8 Project-Based Housing Assistance Payment Contract issued under the guidelines of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Rental Assistance Demonstration Program to be administered by the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority. Another 36 units will receive Section 8 Project-Based Vouchers administered by HCR.

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “The Marine Drive redevelopment plan shows what is possible when the State collaborates with local government and the community. It represents a significant $250 million investment that will help realize Governor Hochul’s vision to transform Buffalo’s historic waterfront into a vibrant mixed-income hub while preserving much-needed public housing. Thank you to the development team, to the City, and to the entire community for your dedication to affordable housing.”

BMHA Executive Director Gillian D. Brown said, “This once-in-a-generation affordable housing development, which will improve the quality of life for Marine Drive residents, while building on the transformation of Buffalo’s Inner Harbor, would not be possible without the unwavering support of Governor Hochul and tremendous investment by New York State.”

The Habitat Company’s Affordable Group Vice President of Development, Jeff Head, said, “The start of construction at Marine Drive marks an important step forward for Buffalo and for the hundreds of families who call this community home. Working alongside our partners, residents and state and local leaders, we have created a plan that preserves affordability, expands housing opportunities and ensures current residents can remain part of the community throughout the redevelopment process. We are proud to help transform Marine Drive into a modern waterfront neighborhood that will serve Buffalo for generations to come.”

Representative Tim Kennedy said, “Safe, affordable, high-quality housing is the foundation upon which working families build their futures and communities build their strength. The transformation of Marine Drive is about creating opportunity and ensuring that families, seniors, and young adults can continue to live and thrive in the heart of Buffalo. By investing in modern, affordable housing along our waterfront, we’re laying the groundwork for a stronger, more inclusive city where economic growth reaches every neighborhood and no one is left behind.”

State Senator April N.M. Baskin said, "Thirty years ago, my family lived at Marine Drive while they saved enough money to buy their first home. I’m especially glad to see this project moving forward, as this redevelopment ensures Marine Drive will continue to serve residents with modern, safe, and affordable homes. I thank Governor Hochul for continuing to prioritize affordable housing and look forward to building on this momentum with the $70 million we secured in the State Budget to rehabilitate vacant apartments and support the development of new homes across New York.”

State Senator Jeremy Zellner said, “Access to affordable housing is critical for the future of Buffalo and the families who call our community home. The redevelopment of Marine Drive represents the kind of investment that strengthens neighborhoods, supports residents, and helps move our city forward. I thank Governor Kathy Hochul and all the partners who worked together to make this project possible and deliver on a commitment to Buffalo’s future.”

Assemblymember Crystal Peoples-Stokes said, “The redevelopment of the Marine Drive Apartments further cements Governor Hochul’s commitment to creating more affordable housing in the City of Buffalo. This project comes with great input from Marine Drive residents and the surrounding community. With the work being done at the North Aud Block, big things are taking place at Canalside.”

Assemblymember Bill Conrad said, "It's hard to identify a better investment in this region than that which supports more high-quality, affordable housing. Governor Hochul's 'Let Them Build' plan is comprehensive, forward-thinking, and necessary, and the redevelopment of Marine Drive Apartments is a project designed for the good of Buffalo. Because when we welcome families to settle in here and experience the beauty of our waterfront, we are fostering community stability, pride of place, and a sense of dignity for all residents."

Governor Hochul’s Housing Agenda

Governor Hochul is dedicated to addressing New York’s housing crisis and making the State more affordable and livable for all New Yorkers. Since FY23, the Governor has worked to increase housing supply to make housing more affordable by launching a $25 billion five-year comprehensive Housing Plan, enacted the most significant housing deal in decades and implemented new protections for renters and homeowners. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, HCR has created new programs that jumpstart development of affordable and mixed-income homes — for both renters and homebuyers. These include the Pro-Housing Community Program, which allows certified localities exclusive access to up to $750 million in discretionary State funding. More than 420 communities throughout the state have been certified Pro-Housing, including the City of Buffalo.

Governor Hochul’s “Let Them Build” agenda will speed up housing and infrastructure development while lowering costs through a series of landmark reforms. Common-sense changes to New York’s Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA) in the FY 2027 Enacted Budget as well as executive actions will expedite critical categories of projects that have been consistently found to not have significant environmental impacts, but for too long have been caught up in red tape and subject to lengthy delays.

The enacted FY27 Budget completes the Governor’s current five-year Housing Plan to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes. More than 81,000 affordable homes have been created or preserved to date. The Budget also invests $250 million in capital funding to accelerate the construction of thousands of new affordable homes. The enacted FY27 budget also further reinforces critical protections for tenants and homeowners