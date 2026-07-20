Gill Announces Hearing on the Future of DEI in Law Schools and the Legal Profession

WASHINGTON—Task Force on Defending Constitutional Rights and Exposing Constitutional Abuses Chairman Brandon Gill (R-Texas) today announced a hearing titled “The Future of DEI in Law School Accreditation and the Legal Profession.” This hearing follows the Task Force’s July 14, 2026 hearing on discriminatory, illegal, and unconstitutional diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies in workplaces and universities. During the hearing, members will analyze how the American Bar Association (ABA) has weaponized its accreditation authority to promote DEI policies that are contrary to federal civil rights law and the negative consequences in the legal profession that result from these harmful policies. Members will also explore how Congress can help permanently eliminate DEI policies within American institutions, including the legal profession and academy.

“DEI is a cancerous ideology that promotes unlawful discrimination and steals opportunities from Americans who would otherwise earn jobs and law school admissions spots on merit. The ABA has abused its accreditation power to force harmfully racist and often illegal DEI policies and coursework in law schools across the nation. The ABA’s promotion of DEI has created poorly trained lawyers who prioritize political activism over following the law. Congress must do its part to identify harmful DEI policies within the ABA and legal profession to help root them out and ensure equal opportunity and access to justice for all Americans,” said Task Force Chairman Gill.

WHAT: “The Future of DEI in Law School Accreditation and the Legal Profession”

DATE: Wednesday, July 22, 2026

TIME: 2:30 p.m. ET

LOCATION: 2154 Rayburn House Office Building

WITNESSES:

Michelle A. Behnke, President, American Bar Association

Zack Smith, Senior Legal Fellow, Courts and the Constitution, Legal Policy Center, The Heritage Foundation

David Blackman, Former Law Student, Penn State Dickinson Law

WATCH: This hearing is open to the public and will be livestreamed here.