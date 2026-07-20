Roxana Jaffer's Award-Winning Memoir Reveals Life-Changing Lessons from Eight Near-Death Experiences

Award-Winning Author Roxana Jaffer with her memoir, Why I Did Not Die, sharing a message of faith, resilience, and hope.

Award-winning author Roxana Jaffer shares a powerful memoir of faith, resilience, and life-changing lessons from eight near-death experiences.

Every encounter with death taught me something about life. The lessons I learned became the foundation of my faith, purpose, and success.” — Roxana Jaffer

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dubai, UAE — Some books tell a story. Others change the way we see our own. Roxana Jaffer ’s award-winning memoir Why I Did Not Die , does both.In this deeply moving and profoundly personal book, Roxana opens her heart to readers, recounting eight extraordinary encounters with death—moments when life hung by a thread, yet hope prevailed. What makes her story remarkable is not simply that she survived, but that every brush with death became a defining encounter with God, revealing lessons that would forever shape the way she lived.More than an inspiring memoir, Why I Did Not Die is a journey of faith, resilience, and purpose. Each chapter invites readers into Roxana’s most vulnerable moments, where fear, uncertainty, and unimaginable hardship gave way to courage, gratitude, and an unshakable belief that every challenge carries a divine purpose.Rather than asking, “Why did this happen to me?” Roxana found herself asking a more profound question:“Why did I not die?”The answer unfolded through what she calls her “Realisations”—powerful life lessons born from each encounter with death and, more importantly, each encounter with God.These Realisations form the very heart of the book.Every life-threatening experience became more than a miraculous escape; it became a classroom for the soul. Through reflection, faith, and perseverance, Roxana discovered timeless principles that transformed not only the way she viewed suffering, but the way she approached life, leadership, relationships, business, and personal success.Unlike many memoirs that simply recount extraordinary experiences, Why I Did Not Die goes one step further. After every chapter, Roxana shares the Realisations she embraced—practical, inspiring lessons that readers can apply in their own lives. Whether facing personal loss, illness, failure, uncertainty, or everyday challenges, these insights offer a roadmap to living with greater purpose, resilience, and joy.Roxana firmly believes that her achievements in life were not the result of luck or surviving impossible circumstances alone. Rather, they came from embracing the wisdom that each experience revealed.“Every encounter with death brought me closer to understanding life. Every encounter with God revealed a truth I was meant to learn. Those truths became my Realisations, and they shaped the person I became. Whatever success I have achieved in life is not because I survived—it is because I chose to live by those lessons.”— Roxana JafferReaders around the world have embraced Why I Did Not Die for its authenticity, emotional depth, and life-affirming message. The memoir has earned prestigious recognition as an award-winning book, resonating with people from all walks of life who have found strength, healing, and renewed hope within its pages.Critics and readers alike have praised Roxana’s ability to transform moments of unimaginable adversity into lessons of empowerment. Her story serves as a reminder that life’s greatest trials often become the foundation of our greatest purpose.At a time when many people are searching for hope, direction, and meaning, Why I Did Not Die offers more than inspiration—it offers wisdom. It encourages readers to view setbacks not as endings, but as opportunities for transformation, reminding us that resilience is built not by avoiding hardship, but by embracing the lessons hidden within it.This is not simply the story of a woman who survived eight near-death experiences.It is the story of a woman who discovered how to truly live.Through her remarkable journey, Roxana invites every reader to embrace vulnerability, strengthen their faith, cultivate gratitude, and uncover the Realisations that may already be waiting within their own life’s challenges.Why I Did Not Die is more than an award-winning memoir—it is a guide to living with courage, purpose, and unwavering hope. It is a reminder that every obstacle carries a lesson, every setback has meaning, and every new day is an opportunity to become the person we were created to be.About Roxana JafferRoxana Jaffer is an award-winning author, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and internationally respected business leader. Throughout her life, she has overcome extraordinary adversity while building a legacy founded on resilience, compassion, faith, and purpose. Through her writing and public speaking, she continues to inspire audiences around the world to transform life’s greatest challenges into opportunities for growth. Her award-winning memoir, Why I Did Not Die, stands as a powerful testament to the enduring strength of the human spirit and the life-changing power of faith.Media ContactFor interviews, speaking engagements, review copies, or media inquiries regarding Roxana Jaffer and Why I Did Not Die, please contact the author’s media representative.

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