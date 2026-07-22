Daniels Health Welcomes Australia's Top US Diplomat to Chicago Headquarters

Daniels Health is a full-service waste vendor with an approach uniquely focused on the healthcare sector, emphasizing the complete lifecycle of medical waste, including waste generation, transport and treatment. Daniels Health Founder and CEO Dan Daniels (L) welcomes The Honourable Greg Moriarty, Australia's Ambassador to the United States (R), to the company's Chicago headquarters. The official visit by Australia's Ambassador included a briefing with Daniels Health leadership and a demonstration of Sharpsmart, the company’s proprietary reusable sharps waste containment system. From left: Chris Elstoft, Australia's Consul-General in Chicago; Dan Daniels, Founder and CEO of Daniels Health; and the Honourable Greg Moriarty, Australia's Ambassador to the United States, pictured at the Daniels Health US headquarters in Chicago, July 22, 2026.

Visit marks 40 years since the company's founding, and more than two decades of growth into a national US healthcare partner and Australian success story

Dan Daniels and his team have built a global company that demonstrates the depth of the relationship between our two countries' business communities and the entrepreneurial spirit of Australians.” — Australian Ambassador Hon. Greg Moriarty

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Daniels Health , a full-service healthcare waste management provider founded in Australia in 1986, today welcomed The Honourable Greg Moriarty, Australia’s Ambassador to the United States, to its US headquarters in Chicago. Arranged in partnership with the Australian Consulate in Chicago, the visit included a briefing with company leadership and a demonstration of Sharpsmart , the company’s proprietary reusable sharps waste containment system that protects healthcare workers against needlestick injuries while reducing environmental impact.The stop was one part of a broader showcase of Australian investment in the Midwest during the Ambassador's visit to Chicago. For Daniels Health, founded by CEO Dan Daniels from his Melbourne garage in 1986, rigging together makeshift PVC waste tubes, the visit offered an occasion to mark how far the business has traveled globally in four decades. The company entered the US market in 2000 and today operates in 45 states through a network of 34 operational sites across the country with a national support office in Chicago. Daniels Health is now the second-largest healthcare waste service company in the United States with 452,856 services conducted annually.“We started this business in Australia with a mission that no healthcare worker should go home with a needlestick injury,” said Dan Daniels, Founder and CEO of Daniels Health. “Having Ambassador Moriarty walk through our US headquarters to help us mark our 40th year in business is a great honor and a poignant reminder of our Australian roots, as we focus on future growth around the world wherever healthcare workers need us.”"Great to visit Daniels Health to see an Australian business success story in the United States," said Ambassador Greg Moriarty. "Dan Daniels and his team have built a global company that demonstrates the depth of the relationship between our two countries' business communities and the entrepreneurial spirit of Australians everywhere. I look forward to working with all Australian businesses to support their endeavors across the United States."Daniels Health now serves 6,360 active customers across 21,910 service locations in the US, supported by roughly 1,668 US employees, a workforce that has grown by about 40 people per month over the past year. The visit comes as the company marks its 40th anniversary. It’s a milestone reached by few companies in the medical waste category, built on a mission that has stayed the same since Dan Daniels founded the company: to make healthcare safer through reusable systems built to last, not single-use products meant to be thrown away. Daniels Health data tells its own success story. In 2025 alone, the Sharpsmart system helped prevent an estimated 4,450 sharps injuries among healthcare workers.Daniels Health continues its growth trajectory, planning to open additional US facilities before the end of 2026, adding jobs and treatment capacity to its national network.About Daniels HealthDaniels Health is a full-service waste vendor with an approach uniquely focused on the healthcare sector, emphasizing the complete lifecycle of medical waste, including waste generation, transport and treatment. Paramount to this approach is a focused consideration on safety, environmental sustainability, regulatory compliance, labor efficiency, infection control and total costs, while minimizing patient disruptions and the clinical continuum of care. Daniels Health offers advanced technology and containment systems that set a new standard for healthcare waste management, aiming to transform processes through educated partnership, elevating quality standards in clinical environments. For more information, visit danielshealth.com.###

Shaping the future of hospital waste

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