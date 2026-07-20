Commissioner Tim Temple Urges Louisiana Residents to Be Insurance Ready for Potential Tropical Storm Bertha

Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple is advising Louisiana residents to prepare for heavy rain and localized flooding later this week.

Meteorologists are tracking a tropical disturbance in the eastern Gulf that is forecast to become Tropical Storm Bertha. The system is expected to move northwest along the northern Gulf Coast, increasing the potential for heavy rainfall across southeastern Louisiana by Wednesday.

“Regardless of how this storm develops, Louisianans should continue to monitor the weather and take steps to Be Insurance Ready,” Commissioner Temple said. “Prepare your property by trimming your trees, clearing gutters and storm drains, securing outdoor belongings and making sure you have an emergency plan in place. You should also review your homeowners and flood insurance policies, discuss potential out-of-pocket costs with your agent and keep your insurance information close at hand in the event you need to file a claim.”

The Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) offers the following tips to prepare for the heavy rain:

Be Insurance Ready. Review your homeowners and flood insurance policy deductibles and make sure you know how much money you will owe out of pocket if you need to file a claim. Homeowners insurance named storm (or hurricane) deductibles are typically 2% to 5% of your insured value. For example, if your home has an insured value of $200,000 with a 3% hurricane deductible, you will pay $6,000 out of pocket before insurance coverage takes effect. Your agent can help you find these numbers if you need help.

Prepare Your Property. Build an emergency kit and consider purchasing materials to board up your windows and make temporary repairs to your home in the event you take on damage. Trim trees around your home and secure loose outdoor items like patio furniture to prevent damage from broken branches and flying debris. Use your phone to take pictures of your property and belongings, including information like brand name and serial number. Having a record of your possessions will make the claims process easier in the event of property damage or loss. The NAIC Home Inventory App makes this easy and is available in the App Store and Google Play

Make an Evacuation Plan. Have copies of your insurance policies and your agent’s contact information ready to go in case of an emergency evacuation. This will enable you to start the claims process as soon as possible if your home is damaged in the storm. Learn how to prepare an evacuation route and more at getagameplan.org

Filing a Claim. If your insured property is damaged during the storm, contact your insurer first to file a claim. If possible, have your policy number and an initial assessment of the damage ready, and make sure your insurance company knows how to contact you. Take photos of the damage before cleaning up, and don’t throw away damaged items. You have an obligation to mitigate further damage by making temporary repairs like putting a tarp over a damaged roof or boarding up a broken window. Keep your receipts for these expenses.

For more information, visit our website or call 1-800-259-5300. You can also download the new LDIConnect app, which provides easy access to resources like our Storm Claim Center and Consumer Services contact information, in the App Store and Google Play.

About the Louisiana Department of Insurance: The Louisiana Department of Insurance works to improve competition in the state’s insurance market while assisting individuals and businesses with the information and resources they need to be informed consumers of insurance. As a regulator, the LDI enforces the laws that provide a fair and stable marketplace and makes certain that insurers comply with the laws in place to protect policyholders. You can contact the LDI by downloading our LDIConnect mobile app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, calling us at 800-259-5300 or visiting www.ldi.la.gov. If you do not wish to receive news releases in the future, please reply to [email protected] with “Unsubscribe” in the subject line.