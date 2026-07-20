Louisiana receives waiver allowing SNAP recipients to purchase hot foods through August 13

Baton Rouge, La. (July 20, 2026) — The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Nutrition Administration (USDA FNA) has approved a temporary waiver allowing all Louisiana Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) participants to purchase hot or prepared foods with their SNAP benefits through August 13, 2026, following Tropical Storm Arthur.

"After a major weather event like Tropical Storm Arthur, even simple tasks like preparing a meal can become difficult,” said LDH Secretary Bruce D. Greenstein. “We're grateful to the USDA for approving this temporary waiver, which gives SNAP recipients greater flexibility to purchase hot, prepared foods as communities recover. We'll continue working with our federal partners to ensure Louisianans have access to the resources they need throughout the recovery process.”

Under normal SNAP rules, benefits cannot be used to purchase hot foods or foods prepared for immediate consumption. This waiver temporarily lifts that restriction, allowing SNAP participants to purchase eligible hot and prepared foods at authorized Louisiana SNAP retailers.

The hot food waiver is effective immediately through August 13, 2026. SNAP benefits still cannot be used to purchase meals from restaurants.