Philadelphia Eagles Star Jordan Mailata Featured in Limited-Edition T-Shirt Release at Art History 101

Brian Fritz (left) with Jordan Mailata (center) and Art History 101's Jay Pross (right) at the unveiling of the "Man From Down Under" T-shirt at Art History 101 on July 18 in Philadelphia.

Art History 101 Clothing Co. celebrates the launch of the store's limited-edition "The Man From Down Under" T-shirt in collaboration with Fritz & Bianculli.

We're proud to support an event that celebrates Philadelphia, and shines a spotlight on an outstanding local business like Art History 101. It's a win for the community on every level.” — Brian Fritz

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Champion Jordan Mailata made a special appearance on Saturday, July 18, at Art History 101 Clothing Co. in Philadelphia to celebrate the launch of the store's limited-edition "The Man From Down Under" T-shirt in collaboration with Fritz & Bianculli Law Firm The event brought together Eagles fans, local businesses, and the Philadelphia community for an afternoon featuring music, exclusive merchandise, and the opportunity to meet one of the city's most popular athletes.For Brian Fritz, Managing Partner at Fritz & Bianculli, the collaboration reflects a broader commitment to Philadelphia. A lifelong Philadelphian and Father Judge graduate, Fritz has built a reputation for investing in the neighborhoods he serves. The Temple Law graduate does this, not only through his legal practice, but by supporting local businesses, recognizing community leaders through his Community Spotlight and Hall of Courage initiatives, and creating scholarship opportunities for students."Jordan Mailata represents everything Philadelphians admire, hard work, humility, and a genuine connection to this city," said Fritz. "We're proud to support an event that celebrates Philadelphia, shines a spotlight on an outstanding local business like Art History 101. It's a win for the community on every level."Located at 7214 Frankford Avenue in Philadelphia's Mayfair neighborhood, Art History 101 has become known for celebrating Philadelphia's sports culture through creative apparel and collaborations. The July 18 event is expected to draw Eagles fans from across the region eager to meet Mailata and purchase the exclusive release."Philadelphia is built on people supporting one another, and that's exactly what this event represents," said Jay Pross, Owner/Founder of Art History 101. "We're excited to welcome Jordan Mailata to Mayfair and grateful to Brian Fritz and Fritz & Bianculli for helping make this event possible. Bringing together Eagles fans while supporting the local community is what we’re proud to be about!"The July 18 event also featured music from Premise, creating a neighborhood celebration for Eagles fans and the Mayfair community and Tomato Pie from Gaeta’s Tomato Pies, another Northeast Philadelphia community business.About Fritz & BianculliFritz & Bianculli is a different kind of personal injury law firm for the seriously injured. Dedicated to advocating for individuals and families throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey, the Philadelphia-based firm is committed to serving the community both inside and outside the courtroom through charitable initiatives, educational support programs, and community engagement efforts.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.