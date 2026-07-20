Chandler Ross Injury Attorneys Named Finalist in Best of Denton County Awards

Denton County, Texas – Chandler Ross Injury Attorneys and its Managing Attorney John “Tony” Ross have been named finalists in the 2026 Best of Denton County awards, a community-driven recognition program highlighting local businesses and professionals trusted by residents.

Mr. Ross was selected as one of the Top 3 Personal Injury Attorneys in Denton County, and Chandler| Ross, Injury Attorneys was named one of the Top 3 Personal Injury Law Firms. The firm has been voted Best Personal Injury Law Firm and Best Personal Injury Attorney in the Best of Denton County Awards for five consecutive years.

Best of Denton County, organized by local publisher Murray Media, invites residents to nominate and vote for organizations and professionals they believe provide consistent, reliable service. The program has become a recurring snapshot of community sentiment about local businesses across a range of categories, including legal services.

Ross shared, “Being nominated again by the people of Denton County is deeply meaningful to our entire team.” “We see our clients at some of the most difficult moments in their lives. Knowing that the community continues to place its trust in us is something we do not take lightly.”

As part of the awards process, community members are now asked to cast final votes to determine this year’s winners. Finalist voting runs through August 13th, and Best of Denton County organizers plan to announce the winners on August 26th.

The firm said it is encouraging clients, colleagues, and residents who value its work to participate in the final round of voting.

“We appreciate every person who took the time to nominate us, and we are grateful simply to be included among the finalists,” Ross said. “We would ask those who support our work to take a moment to vote in the final round for Best Personal Injury Attorney (Tony Ross) and Best Personal Injury Law Firm.”

Based in Denton County, Chandler | Ross, Injury Attorneys focuses on representing individuals and families in personal injury matters, including wrongful death claims, serious motor vehicle injury, workplace incidents, and other severe injury claims. Much of the firm’s work, Ross said, involves navigating insurance claims and medical documentation for clients who may be facing physical, emotional, and financial strain.

“Each year that we are recognized by the community, we are reminded that we must continue earning that trust case by case,” he said. “Our goal is to provide careful, thorough representation for every client who walks through our doors.”

Residents of Denton County and the surrounding area can participate in the Best of Denton County final voting process through the program’s official channels until August 13th, with results expected to be made public later that month.

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Chandler | Ross Injury Attorneys is the North Texas personal injury law firm dedicated to winning. Managing attorneys Brent Chandler and John ‘Tony’ Ross bring over 40 years of combined experience in personal injury trial law and jury-trial representation. The attorneys at Chandler | Ross Injury Attorneys are here to relentlessly pursue and obtain maximum compensation for those injured and those who have lost loved ones as a result of the negligence or recklessness of others.

Chandler | Ross Injury Attorneys

110 N. Woodrow Ln, Ste 120 Denton, TX 76205

(940) 800-2500

https://www.chandlerrosslaw.com/

Press Contact : John Ross

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

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