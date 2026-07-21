Congressional Candidate Rocky Rochford Outlines Priorities Following Trump Election Integrity Announcement

Retired Navy Capt. and Commodore Rocky Rochford served over 33 years in uniform, including command of 13 ships Retired Navy Capt. and Commodore Rocky Rochford, Republican candidate for Florida's 14th Congressional District. Served You Then. Ready To Serve You Again. Rocky for Congress, Florida's 14th Congressional District, Committee to Elect Rocky Rochford

How to Achieve the President's Agenda in the 120th Congress? See FL-14 for Details. Only one candidate has the tenacity to fight and lead for President Trump.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retired Navy Capt. and Commodore Rocky Rochford, Republican candidate for Florida's 14th Congressional District, outlined his legislative priorities this week following President Donald Trump's July 16 address from the White House, in which the President announced the declassification of intelligence revealing Chinese interference in U.S. elections from 2020 to 2026 and called for passage of the SAVE America Act.

"The President made it clear Thursday night that election integrity is a national security issue, not just a political one. He declassified intelligence showing that China accessed voter files, attempted to manufacture ballots, and targeted our election systems for years. This is exactly the kind of threat I spent my career tracking across three numbered fleets, multiple combatant commands, and numerous operational commands across the globe. The SAVE America Act is not just an election integrity bill. It is a national security imperative."

Rochford is the only Republican candidate in Florida's 14th Congressional District to have previously won a congressional primary. In 2024, he received nearly 60 percent of the vote in a four-candidate Republican primary before earning more than 44 percent against 20-year incumbent Kathy Castor, the strongest general election performance of any challenger in her congressional career.

A recent St. Pete Polls survey tested two other Republican candidates in the FL-14 general election match-up against Castor. Neither broke 40 percent in a district the President carried by 11 points. Rochford, the only Republican to have competed against Castor in a general election, was not included in the poll.

A Tampa Bay resident since 1989, Rochford says his campaign has focused on listening to voters, researching their concerns and preparing legislation before taking office. Since launching his campaign, he has drafted over 40 bills addressing issues raised by constituents, including election integrity, border security, veterans, government accountability and affordability. His campaign has raised nearly half a million dollars.

Rochford said the FL-14 primary raises broader questions about the standards voters should expect from candidates seeking federal office.

"Candidates for Congress should not be able to buy their way into office with personal wealth while failing to earn the trust and financial support of the communities they want to represent," Rochford said. "Grassroots fundraising is a measure of community support. It tells voters whether a candidate is listening to them or simply investing in themselves."

Rochford also emphasized the importance of consistency and commitment in candidates seeking to represent FL-14.

"Ethics and credibility play a significant role in any campaign for Congress. Voters have a right to ask whether a candidate has a demonstrated history of commitment to this district, to the Republican Party, and to the principles they claim to stand for. A track record matters more than a campaign launch."

"The difference between Tallahassee and Washington is simple. The Florida House has operated under a Republican super-majority for 30 years. Congress doesn't. President Trump needs members who can build consensus and deliver votes when the margin is razor-thin."

Republicans currently control the U.S. House by just two seats, making coalition-building essential to advancing the President's legislative priorities, including the SAVE America Act.

Rochford added that candidates who champion election integrity should hold themselves to the same standard.

"If you are going to stand before voters and demand election integrity, your own house has to be in order. That should be a baseline expectation for anyone running for federal office."

Rochford said his 33-year Navy career prepared him for the responsibility of serving in a closely divided Congress.

Rather than serving in an environment where outcomes were predetermined, Rochford said he spent his career bringing together military leaders, civilian officials and allied partners to accomplish complex missions. His service included command of 13 ships, leadership assignments at U.S. Central Command at MacDill Air Force Base, combat operations throughout the Middle East, and the evacuation of 15,008 Americans from Lebanon. He later served twice as Commodore, overseeing 2,200 sailors and approximately $300 billion in assets.

"I've spent my career building coalitions where failure wasn't an option. Whether serving at sea, in the Pentagon or at CENTCOM, success depended on earning trust, bringing people together and accomplishing the mission. That's exactly what this Congress is lacking and requires."

Rochford also addressed the practical realities of being a freshman member of Congress with an ambitious legislative agenda.

"I have no illusions about being a freshman member of Congress. I am prepared to hand off my drafted legislation to senior members if it improves the chances of getting it signed into law. If a bill I wrote becomes law under someone else's name, that is a win for the people of FL-14 and a win for the country. This is about results, not credit. That is Mission over Ambition."

Rochford also completed the Congressional Operations Seminar at Georgetown University's Government Affairs Institute and earned a master's degree from the Naval War College in National Security and Strategic Studies, where he was named an Arleigh Burke Fellow and VADM Samuel L. Gravely Scholar.

**About Rocky Rochford**

Rocky Rochford is a retired U.S. Navy captain and commodore with over 33 years of service. He commanded 13 ships, served twice as commodore, and led operations at U.S. Central Command. He is the only candidate in FL-14 to have drafted a legislative agenda before taking office, authoring over 40 bills. Learn more at Rocky4Congress.com.

*Paid for by the Committee to Elect Rocky Rochford.*

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