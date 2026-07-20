InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Visual End-of-Roll Indicator for Improved Pet Waste Bag Management

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shari L. of New York, NY is the creator of the Doggie Waste Bag Rolls, an improved pet waste bag roll designed to provide users with a simple visual indication that the supply of bags is nearly depleted. The invention incorporates a high-contrast color change for the final two bags on the roll, allowing pet owners to recognize when replacement is needed before the roll becomes unexpectedly empty.Conventional dog waste bag rolls are typically manufactured with bags of a uniform color and provide no indication of how many bags remain. Pet owners may unknowingly exhaust their supply during walks or other outings, create inconvenience, and potentially be unable to clean up. In some locations, failure to collect pet waste may also result in fines or other penalties. Users often replace rolls prematurely to avoid this situation, which can lead to unnecessary product waste.Doggie Waste Bag Rolls features a simple manufacturing modification in which the majority of the bags on the roll are produced in a consistent color, while the final two bags are manufactured in a distinctly different, highly visible color. When the differently colored bags appear during normal use, they provide an immediate visual notification that the roll is nearing depletion and should be replaced before the next outing.The product requires no electronic components, moving parts, or changes to established manufacturing or usage practices. The visual indicator is integrated directly into the bag roll itself to provide a passive notification system without any complexity.Key features and benefits include:• High-contrast color change on the final two bags provides a clear visual end-of-roll indicator to alert pet owners to replace the roll before it becomes unexpectedly empty.• Eliminates the need to manually estimate or count the remaining bags.• Helps minimize public inconvenience and potential fines associated with failing to collect pet waste.• Maintains full compatibility with existing waste bag dispensers, holders, and carrying clips.• Improves the reliability and convenience of a commonly used pet care product through a simple, low-cost design modification.Doggie Waste Bag Rolls provides pet owners with advance notice that replacement is needed while maintaining compatibility with existing accessories and everyday usage practices. The design offers a practical enhancement to a widely used pet product by improving preparedness and reducing the likelihood of unexpectedly running out of waste bags during routine use.Shari filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Doggie Waste Bag Rolls. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Doggie Waste Bag Rolls can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at https://www.inventionhome.com or email info@inventionhome.com.For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at https://inventionhome.com/articles

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