Woody Auction will hold a Multi-Genre Antique Auction on Saturday, August 22nd, online and live in Douglass, Kansas

An expected headliner lot is this 100-piece sterling silver flatware set by Reed and Barton in the Francis I pattern, having a silver chest with lid and two drawers. Estimate: $9,000-$12,000 Paperweight vase signed “L.C.T.” (Louis Comfort Tiffany), #6674B, translucent iridescent gold with red and opal mottled highlights, weighing 2.6 pounds. Estimate: $3,000-$6,000 Floriform vase signed Daum (France), pate de verre (opaque, dense glass having a frosted surface), beautiful in size and condition, solid amber with an elaborate petal design. Estimate: $3,500-$5,500 Historical two-piece flowerpot and pedestal commonly referred to as the Dewey Jardiniere by the Wheeling Pottery Company and carrying the mark of the firm. Estimate: $4,000-$6,000 Circa 1880-1890 Mt. Washington banquet lamp titled Dancing Maidens, 26 ½ inches tall, having a three-dimensional gilded bronze base with full-figure maidens. Estimate: $3,000-$5,000

Collectors will find a great selection of cut glass, art glass, pattern glass, primitives, silver, pottery, lamps, plated amberina, Belleek, Quezal & furniture.

No matter what treasures you're searching for, you're bound to discover something special in this auction. We invite everyone to browse the catalog, find their favorites and join us.” — Jason Woody

DOUGLASS, KS, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Woody Auction will officially kick off the active fall season with a full lineup of in-person events, beginning with an outstanding Multi-Genre Antique Auction on Saturday, August 22nd, featuring more than 340 lots of exceptional quality antiques, as well as consignments pulled from 18 curated collections located across the United States.The auction will be held online and live in the Woody auction hall located at 130 East 3rd Street in Douglass, starting at 9:30am Central Time. “No matter what treasures you're searching for, you're bound to discover something special in this auction,” said Jason Woody of Woody Auction. “We invite everyone to browse the catalog, find their favorites, and join us for another exciting Woody Auction event.”Collectors will find an impressive selection of cut glass, art glass, pattern glass, primitives, silver, pottery, lamps, plated amberina, Belleek, Quezal, furniture, and more. “Whether you collect vases, bowls, platters, jardinieres, brides baskets, ewers, trays, chocolate and coffee pots, goblets, perfume bottles, hatpins, humidors, pitchers, salt cellars, tankards, flatware, or other fine antiques, this auction offers something for nearly every collecting interest,” Woody said.The furniture selection is equally impressive, featuring partner's and roll-top desks; library, parlor, and dining tables; hall trees; china cabinets; and a remarkable hand-carved decorative bear bench that is sure to be a conversation piece. As always at Woody Auction, there are no reserves. There is also no buyer’s premium for those in attendance (when paying with cash or check). Collectors should make plans today to attend in person or bid “live” online.One of the sale’s expected headliners is a 100-piece sterling silver flatware set by Reed and Barton in the Francis I pattern. The set comes with a quality silver chest with lid and two drawers. The solid sterling items weigh 3750 grams, while items with sterling handles and stainless-steel bodies weigh 1800 grams. The total weight of the flatware is 5550 grams, or 28.2 pounds. The set, from a private collection out of Kansas, has an estimate of $9,000-$12,000.A historical two-piece flowerpot and pedestal commonly referred to as the Dewey Jardiniere by the Wheeling Pottery Company and carrying the mark of the firm, is a beautiful cobalt blue with gold highlights. A presentation on the top of the pedestal reads, “Mr. and Mrs. Chas. C. Schmidt From Members Wheeling Lodge No. 28, Elks Head B.P.O.E. Christmas 1900.” The pieces together are 36 inches tall (a rare size) and weigh 65.12 pounds. The estimate is $4,000-$6,000.A paperweight vase signed “L.C.T.” (Louis Comfort Tiffany), #6674B, translucent iridescent gold with red and opal mottled highlights, weighing 2.6 pounds, should bring $3,000-$6,000.A floriform vase signed Daum (France), pate de verre (opaque, dense glass having a frosted surface), beautiful in size and condition, is solid amber with an elaborate petal design. It weighs 16.8 pounds and comes from the William “Bill” Wright Collection out of Wisconsin. The pre-sale estimate is $3,500-$5,500.A circa 1880-1890 Mt. Washington banquet lamp titled Dancing Maidens, 26 ½ inches tall, having a three-dimensional gilded bronze base with full-figure maidens, an original kerosene font, melon ribbed shade and font with pink rose décor, is expected to change hands for $3,000-$5,000. The lamp boasts exceptional quality and weighs 16.5 pounds.A Pairpoint novelty “Puffy” nautilus shell table lamp with pastel green and lavender colors on the single rarest form shade by Pairpoint Woody Auction has ever sold, is from the Cosgrove / Wicks Collection and has an estimate of $2,500-$4,500. The shade on the single-light, 19-inch-tall shade is double-marked “Pat. Applied For” and the original Pairpoint lamp base is #3083.There are a half-dozen plated amberina items in the auction, including an art glass water pitcher by New England, 7 ¼ inches tall and featuring exceptional color and condition. It is estimated to reach $3,000-$5,000 and comes from the Douglas Millhoff Collection out of Ohio.An unmarked, two-piece Weller Faience jardiniere by Harry Rhead, having a squeeze bag design with spring pattern, 39 inches by 20 inches by 20 inches, is expected to breeze to $1,500-$4,000. The jardiniere has a green background with white blossoms and cobalt blue border, plus a relief phase around the border that reads, “The Splendid Raiment of the Spring Peeps Forth.”A French cameo art glass boudoir lamp signed Daum Nancy, 14 ¼ inches tall, having a mottled orange background with dark red cutback overlay featuring a foxglove design, should command $1,500-$3,500. The lamp features a two-light shade and base fixture, and weighs 3.4 pounds.There are a total of 32 furniture items in the auction. Chief among them is a heavily carved, three-piece carved mahogany parlor set attributed to R.J. Horner, featuring winged griffins, deep scroll and shell highlights, and claw-and-ball feet. The set consists of a sofa, gentleman’s armchair and ladies’ armchair. The total weight is 235 pounds and the estimate is $2,500-$5,000.Also up for bid in the furniture category is a beautiful example of a carved mahogany library table, also attributable to R.J. Horner, 30 ½ inches tall, with bat winged griffin supports and two drawers on one side. The table weighs 184 pounds and has an estimate of $2,000-$4,000.Bidders take note: Woody Auction cannot ship some of the items in the auction (especially the furniture items) because of their size, weight and bulk. These items must be picked up in person in Douglass, Kansas or shipped via a professional shipper by Friday, September 19, 2026. Woody Auction recommends shipping via a professional shipper or checking Woody Auction’s shipper list at https://Rb.Gy/Rr86fg In addition to live bidding in the Woody auction hall, online bidding is currently available through Woody Auction’s new bidding platform: https://bid.woodyauction.com/auction/8-22-26-in-person-art-glass-furniture-auction-57/bidgallery/ . Internet bidding is also available at www.LiveAuctioneers.com Previews will be held on Friday, August 21, from 1-5pm Central Time; and Saturday, August 22 (auction day), from 8 am-9:30 am Central Time, in the Woody auction hall.Click here for easy access to the auction and other Woody Auction events: bid.woodyauction.com. Phone bids are accepted. Forms for phone bidding are available at https://woodyauction.com/buying/ Woody Auction is always accepting quality consignments for future sales. To consign an item, an estate or collection, you may call (316) 747-2694; or, send an email to info@woodyauction.com.To learn more about Woody Auction and the Multi-Genre Antique Auction slated for Saturday, August 22nd, online and live in the Woody auction hall located at 130 East 3rd Street in Douglass, Kansas, at 9:30am Central Time, please visit www.woodyauction.com . Updates are posted often.# # # #

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