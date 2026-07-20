BAS Part Sales Returns to NBAA-BACE 2026 With Larger Presence and Expanded Business Aviation Focus

GREELEY, CO, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BAS Part Sales , LLC, an aviation parts supplier and e-commerce company serving aircraft owners, operators, repair stations, MROs, overhaul shops, fleet managers, and maintenance teams worldwide, has announced its return to the 2026 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition with a larger presence and a broader focus on business aviation parts sourcing, Core Exchange, inventory acquisition, and long-term industry partnerships.The 2026 NBAA-BACE event is scheduled for October 20-22, 2026, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event brings together business aviation professionals, aircraft, technology, and industry solutions from across the market. BAS Part Sales’ return follows its first NBAA-BACE appearance in 2025, which helped create new relationships, strengthen its visibility in business aviation, and open broader opportunities across parts sales, aircraft acquisition, and industry collaboration.For BAS Part Sales, the 2026 appearance represents more than a booth announcement. It marks the next stage in a growth story that began with a straightforward idea: make aircraft parts easier to find, evaluate, and purchase. In a market where maintenance teams often work against aircraft downtime, unclear availability, and long sourcing cycles, BAS has built its operating model around visible inventory, published pricing, actual-unit photos, traceability information where documented, secure online checkout, and fast fulfillment.That same approach now extends to the BAS Core Exchange Program, launched in 2026 to bring clearer online access to eligible exchange components. The program includes visible inventory, published pricing, high-resolution photos of actual units, online purchasing, fast shipping, and defined core return terms, helping customers better understand what is available and move forward with less unnecessary back-and-forth.“Last year’s NBAA-BACE showed us how much demand there is for a faster, clearer way to source business aviation parts,” says Clinton McJenkin, Director of Sales and Marketing at BAS Part Sales. “We left Las Vegas with new relationships and a much broader view of what BAS could bring to this market. Since then, our turbine business has continued to grow, we launched Core Exchange, and we are returning with a larger presence and a more focused conversation around buying, selling, sourcing, and long-term partnership opportunities.”BAS Part Sales is headquartered in Greeley, Colorado, with multi-state operations in Colorado and Missouri, including BAS Kansas City in Bates City, Missouri. The company serves customers worldwide and supports general aviation and business jet fleets through aircraft parts sales, aircraft acquisition, component recovery, global fulfillment, and Core Exchange.The company’s 2026 NBAA-BACE strategy is centered on meeting MROs, repair stations, overhaul shops, component shops, fleet managers, operators, suppliers, and organizations with aircraft, inventories, or cores to sell. BAS will use the event to discuss parts sourcing, aircraft and inventory acquisition, exchange opportunities, and ways to support maintenance teams with more accessible online aircraft parts solutions.“Every part we pull and ship keeps a plane flying for less,” states Jared Boles, Founder and President of BAS Part Sales. “That's the reason BAS is in this network. We're moving the parts market in the right direction, and the industry is starting to notice.”BAS Part Sales’ model is built on acquiring aircraft that are no longer practical to return to service, disassembling them with purpose, and turning usable components into organized, ready-to-ship inventory. The company’s online platform is designed to reduce delays and uncertainty by giving buyers access to the information they need before they have to ask, including price, photos, condition details, documentation where available, and return eligibility.As NBAA-BACE 2026 approaches, BAS Part Sales is inviting business aviation professionals to meet with its team at Booth 4129, located near the main show entrance corridor and close to one of the convention’s primary traffic areas, to discuss aircraft parts sourcing, Core Exchange, inventory opportunities, aircraft acquisition, and potential partnerships across the maintenance and aviation supply chain.For more information, please visit https://baspartsales.com/ or follow on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/bas-part-sales-llc About BAS Part SalesBAS Part Sales, LLC is an aviation parts supplier and e-commerce company serving aircraft owners, operators, repair stations, MROs, overhaul shops, fleet managers, and maintenance teams around the world. Headquartered in Greeley, Colorado, with multi-state operations in Colorado and Missouri, BAS acquires aircraft that are no longer practical to return to service, disassembles them with purpose, and turns usable components into visible, organized, ready-to-ship inventory. The company supports general aviation and business jet fleets through aircraft parts sales, aircraft acquisition, component recovery, global fulfillment, and its Core Exchange Program. BAS Part Sales is known for real in-stock aircraft parts, published pricing, detailed product data, high-resolution photos of actual items, secure online checkout, practical customer support, global shipping, and a 90-day money-back guarantee on qualifying items, excluding products marked Core or No Returns.

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