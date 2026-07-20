VA announces $1.2B in infrastructure improvements in third quarter of FY 2026

WASHINGTON – The Department of Veterans Affairs approved $1.2 billion in VA infrastructure improvements in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, part of a record $4.8 billion in non-recurring maintenance funds VA will deploy this year.

VA’s FY 2026 $4.8 billion NRM budget is the largest in the department’s history.

The funds will be used by VA medical facilities for significant maintenance, replacements and upgrades needed to maintain and improve operational capability and healthcare delivery.

“Under President Trump, VA is making historic improvements in healthcare accessibility, customer service and convenience,” said VA Secretary Doug Collins. “These record-breaking investments will enable us to continue building on that progress.”

The list of third quarter projects can be found here.

Of the total $4.8 billion committed for FY 2026, VA has now obligated $2.3 billion through the third quarter. That obligation of funds in the third quarter will be used for:

$915M to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

$229M for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

$11M for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.

These investments are just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has: