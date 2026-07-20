Land Commissioner Buckingham Announces Collin County Veterans Expo Hosted by VLB and TVC

AUSTIN, Texas— Today, Texas Land Commissioner and Veterans Land Board (VLB) Chairwoman Dawn Buckingham, M.D., encourages Veterans, Military Members, and their families to attend the Collin County Veterans Expo on Saturday, July 25, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Allen Senior Recreation Center hosted by the VLB, the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC), and Credit Union of Texas (CUTX).

This is a free, family-friendly event open to all ages that will provide information about the many benefits available to Veterans, Military Members, and their families through the North Texas VA Health Care System, VLB, TVC, local and county departments, and nonprofits.

There will be 40 vendor tables serving multiple categories of need, as well as a small walk-in VA Disability Claims Clinic run by TVC. Learn more about the VLB's land loans, home loans, and Texas State Veterans Homes and Cemeteries. File Veterans Benefits Administration and TVC claims on the spot while exploring resources for employment, health care, education, and more!

WHO: The Texas Veterans Land Board, the Texas Veterans Commission, and the Credit Union of Texas

WHAT: The Collin County Veterans Expo

WHEN: Saturday, July 25, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

WHERE: Allen Senior Recreation Center

451 St. Mary Drive

Allen, Texas 75002

CUTX will provide a free lunch while supplies last, and food trucks will be on-site. For more information or questions, contact Mallory.Morris@glo.texas.gov, comm@tvc.texas.gov, or LaurieThode@allentx.gov (214-509-4819)

Media interested in covering this event, please RSVP no later than Friday, July 24, by 5:00 p.m. Click below to contact the Texas General Land Office's Communications Department to RSVP and coordinate interviews and b-roll:

MEDIA RSVP HERE

RELATED: Texas Land Commissioner Buckingham, VLB Celebrate Successful Panhandle Veterans Expo in Amarillo

RELATED: Land Commissioner Buckingham, VLB Mark the First Unaccompanied Veteran Burial at the West Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Lubbock

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Dr. Dawn Buckingham made history in 2022, winning a statewide election to become Texas's first female Land Commissioner. As Land Commissioner, Dr. Dawn Buckingham is committed to helping Texans after a disaster, supporting Texas energy, ensuring that every child in Texas receives a high-quality public education, serving Texas Veterans, and securing the border to keep our communities safe.